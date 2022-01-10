‘Fresh Prince’ reboot spins drama in first trailer





“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the beloved sitcom starring Will Smith that aired for six seasons in the 1990s, is officially back – being rebooted simply as “Bel-Air. “on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock released the first trailer for the series on Monday and announced that it would begin airing on February 13. But the new show is different from what fans of the original might expect. While that show was a half-hour sitcom, “Bel-Air” is an hour-long drama, reimagining the original story with a darker subtext. “Set in America today, Peacock’s new hour-long drama series Bel-Air reinvents the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a dramatic new take on the complicated journey. from Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the closed mansions of Bel-Air, ”a synopsis of the show on YouTube read. “As these two worlds collide, Will… reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the strife, emotions and prejudices of a world far different from the one he has ever known.” Although the original show’s theme song briefly describes why Will left West Philadelphia – “I fought and my mom was scared” – the trailer goes further, depicting Will, now played by Jabari. Banks, firing shots into the sky, followed by police officers who hammered his head into concrete moments later. In this reboot, someone from Will’s hometown wants him dead, hence his escape to Bel Air. There are other differences, too: Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, for their part, appear much younger in the new series, and some users on social media have questioned the cast of Adrian Holmes, who replaces the late James. Avery as the family patriarch. (One complaint, albeit a minor one: Holmes is simply “too hot” to play stubborn paternal Uncle Phil.) Another difference? Cousin Carlton, played by Olly Sholotan, isn’t the same nerdy Alfonso Ribeiro with a symbolic fun dance. He’s almost cool – with toned biceps and a circle of friends made up of lacrosse players. One thing, however, remains the same. Smith is still involved, although now as an executive producer rather than a star. He uploaded the trailer to his Instagram pages after his debut, where he has now received over a million views.

