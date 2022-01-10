“Old Man” Squid Game Actor Becomes First Korean-Born Actor to Win Golden Globe

The crazy success of Netflix Squid game received three historic Golden Globe Awards nominations, including a first victory for O Yeong-su (also spelled Oh Young-soo).

the Squid game The actor, who played the character of Old Man (Il-nam, nominee 001) in the exciting Netflix drama K series in 2021, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. on the television.

He beat fellow contestants Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of The morning show, Kieran Culkin from Succession and Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso.

Born in October 1944, the 77-year-old man Squid game star is the first Korean-born actor to win a Golden Globe, according to South Korea Hankook Ilbo.

The Golden Globes were held without a host or guest this year, following controversy in recent years which has seen the NBC network refuse to broadcast the ceremony.

Actresses Sandra Oh (born in Canada to Korean parents) and Awkafina (born in New York to a Korean mother and a Chinese-American father) have already won Golden Globes.

Squid game and the show’s Lee Jung-jae (who played Gi-hun, Player No.456 who wins the Deadly Survival Competition) also received historic first nods.

Squid game, nominated for Best Television Series — Drama, is the first-ever Korean series to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Lee is the first Korean actor to be nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category.

According to Variety, before Squid game, non-English speaking projects have never won or been nominated in a major category at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards or Primetime Emmys.

O and Lee both gained international fame after the Korean series. But both are seasoned actors in their homeland.

Considered one of South Korea’s greatest theater actors, O has appeared in over 200 theater productions. He has won a series of South Korean national actor awards and is known for his roles in A little monk (2002) and Spring, summer, fall, winter … and spring (2003).

Lee is one of South Korea’s biggest TV and film stars, known through a myriad of Korean K-dramas and films including the film Room maid, who competed for the Palme d’Or at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Lee to make directorial debut in upcoming Korean film Hunt, which stars himself and Jung Woo-sung, another major Korean actor who is the executive producer of the hit Netflix K-drama The silent sea.

End December, Squid game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that he is discussing with Netflix not only season two, but also a third season of the show, in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS. He noted “that there should be some sort of conclusion soon,” according to that of South Korea JoongAng Ilbo.

On the same day of Hwang’s interview on KBS, a Netflix official told South Korea. Day-to-day diary: “It is true that we are discussing various aspects and possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of season 3, but nothing has been decided yet.”

A Netflix spokesperson said News week Friday that “no other information” on either season will be shared at this time.

While the two seasons have yet to be officially announced, Hwang has revealed details of the “grand plot” behind season two, which will focus on Gi-hun’s story.

Hwang said that “the story of the people Gi-hun meets and pursues will be the great plot of Season 2,” according to Everyday.