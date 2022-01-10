Hollywood hypocrites cancel Golden Globes but not Armie Hammer

Hollywood put on a big show on Sunday about not putting on a big show.

The Golden Globe Awards were sort of held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as usual, but due to COVID and a diversity controversy they weren’t televised on NBC and there was no audiences, red carpet or featured presenters.

In fact, there was no possible way to watch the show honoring the best of what we’ve watched all year.

Why such a fuss? Last February, a damning report from the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the small group that votes for the awards, had no black limbs.

Outrage ensued (harmless awards shows became reliable lightning rods for scandal and anger) and NBC removed the 2022 edition.

The problem has since been solved: the HFPA added 21 various journalists to their ranks, including six black voters, and partnered with the NAACP.

The Peacock shrugged. The show still hasn’t aired, and celebrities have generally ignored their nominations. Usually, the self-centered, self-centered social media accounts of the stars were blatantly silent. And in Variety, where movies and TV shows run full-page commercials for your consideration during awards season, the nominees defended their Critics Choice Award nods instead.

The Globes, a silly show where stars get drunk while Ricky Gervais insults them has become Hollywood’s No.1 outcast.

What a jug.

Let’s face it, NBC’s decision not to air the Globes doesn’t elect them as pope. If the awards show was a huge, lucrative endeavor with unrivaled ratings and exposure for the stars, Hollywood would have been much quicker to forgive the HFPA.

But Tinseltown is full of hypocrites.

Armie Hammer’s new film, “Death on the Nile,” is still in theaters, regardless of the sexual assault allegations made against him. Gareth Cattermole

Take the upcoming Death on the Nile movie, starring Armie Hammer. The actor is currently under police investigation for sexual assault on a woman and, according to the alleged victim, mistreating her mentally, emotionally and sexually. His new film is a month away from its theatrical release on February 11, and no one seems to care.

(Hammer denies the allegations.)

Disney and 20th Century Studios didn’t bother to remake Hammers scenes for the Kevin Spacey-style movie in All the Money in the World. It featured prominently on the poster, and the various film delays were mostly due to COVID and not Holiness.

This collective meh is due to the fact that Disney and 20th Century Studios know that this movie is likely to make them a lot of money. Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie film Murder on the Orient Express grossed $ 352 million worldwide on a budget of $ 55 million. We couldn’t undo this!

I’m not saying they should, either, but Hollywood’s selective outrage, signaling virtue, is so pathetically transparent that NBC dismissed the Globes because it was easy.

The show has seen audience declines for years. Last year’s edition was seen by only 6.9 million viewers, the worst numbers on the Globes since the ceremony aired on TBS in the 90s. All the awards show their last breaths .

The HFPA membership controversy gave NBC an easy way out of a year of a logistically difficult, money-losing effort. What do you do when the boyfriend you started to hate crashes your car anyway? You break up with him.

NBC has a deal to air the Golden Globes through 2026 for $ 60 million a year, but you can bet a dedicated lawyer is spending many sleepless nights trying to tear that old deal to shreds. Meanwhile, Disney is looking to make the most of “Death on the Nile”.

This is how it goes in the goddamn ballyhooey of Hollywood.