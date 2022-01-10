“The Power of the Dog” and its Globes win show that the power of rewards is streaming





Still, the group’s choice of “The Power of the Dog” as the best drama of the year reflects what looks like a message to other awards shows – a major nod to the power of streaming – as the he entertainment industry is fighting against the abandonment of home viewing theater, especially for prestige films.

Put simply, box office dollars, the most obvious metric by which to gauge a movie’s popularity, no longer tells the whole story. And if voters have an interest in recognizing the movies that people have seen – and will therefore have an ingrained interest in the choices – the math needs to shift to how many have watched them, not strictly how many have seen them. directly paid for the privilege.

Netflix and other streaming services don’t provide much help in delivering crisp data that has the simplicity of browsing a chart at the box office. But movies like “Power of the Dog,” the slow-burning western starring Benedict Cumberbatch and star-studded satire “Don’t Look Up” have clearly become favorites among Netflix subscribers, producing the kind of gossip and debate in. social media whose televised awards show, foremost among which the upcoming Oscars, are in desperate need.

The media, in particular, have been slow to understand this changing reality, a trend that was greatly exacerbated during the pandemic. The New York Times, for example, recently raised concerns about what the low box office figures for awards mean, in a titled article , “The Oscars want to draw the crowds, but where are the crowds?”

The “crowds”, quite obviously, are at home, dispersed from collective viewing to consume entertainment according to their schedules. And it produced “crowd pleasures”, or at least films that generated a buzz, just as Netflix intended when it embarked on the mission to seek to establish its films as nominees. credible awards, after competing with HBO in the TV award race. Indeed, the only true “crowd pleaser” that can be talked about this year, in the conventional sense of the word, is “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the international hit of more than a billion dollars, which seems intended to join the rarefied $ 700. million clubs in terms of gross domestic box office revenue occupied by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Avatar” and “Black Panther”. After flirting in 2018 with the introduction of a “popular movie” category to bring such blockbusters into the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has taken the next best step, expanding the scope of candidates for the best film to 10, theoretically opening niches for the films more diffused. Plans like this don’t always work, but with “Spider-Man” supporting the movie industry almost on his own, if ever there was a year to invite a superhero to Hollywood’s biggest party, it’s is this one. Otherwise, the power of this year’s awards race lies in the movies that caused a stir in streaming, including others that notched big wins at the Globes: Amazon’s “Being the Ricardos” for star Nicole Kidman, Will Smith in “King Richard” (which surely performed better on HBO Max than at the box office), and Andrew Garfield for his role in the musical “Tick, Tick … Boom!” from Netflix. It’s unclear if this math will persist forever, but for now, “The Power of the Dog” is kind of a “hit,” even though the streaming data is blurry, which could help bring some extra sizzle. to a reward system contested on several fronts. The Golden Globes have been a mess, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presenting them remains stuck in the process of cleaning up its collective act. Nonetheless, in bringing together their nominees and winners for 2022, they appear to have embraced a reality that much of Hollywood has been slow – and perhaps understandably reluctant – to grasp.

