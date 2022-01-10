ICM Agent Brett Pacis Officially Joins UTA’s Entertainment and Culture Marketing Practice – Deadline





UTA has confirmed that Brett Pacis, veteran marketing agent for entertainment brand ICM, has joined the company’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing practice, which is a newly acquired division of MediaLink. Its clients include Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, among others. Pacis was one of three ICM agents who recently left to join other representation firms. In mid-December, UTA acquired MediaLink, a strategic consulting firm for the media and marketing industry. As part of the deal, UTA Marketing became a division of MediaLink and renamed its name to UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, where it continues its work at the intersection of brands, marketing and the creative community. MediaLink, which continues to be led by founder Michael E. Kassan, has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London. Pacis joins UTA ​​after 15 years at ICM Partners where he led corporate representation activities for the agency’s Global Branded Entertainment Group, working with brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Richemont, Saks Fith Avenue and Vizio. He led day-to-day operations, talent acquisition and negotiations, film and television product placement and integration, sports and music partnerships, and entertainment marketing strategies. He has negotiated deals including partnerships with BAFTA, Wimbledon, Virgin Galactic, US Ski & Snowboard, as well as executed campaigns with Olympians Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, John Mayer, Tom Hiddleston, Nicholas Hoult and James Corden. Pacis has also managed ads and promotions for artists and athletes such as Desus & Mero, Ashley Benson, Chloe Fineman, John Cena and David Hasselhoff.

