Bollywood weddings are serious business too, which amazes us all with their wonderful glimpses of wedding sites, and it’s definitely a time to see. However, with that, today we are here with all the Bollywood A-lister actresses who own the most unique and expensive Mangalsutras as shown in Bollywood Life.

1. Deepika Padukone

She has a sparkling solitaire diamond mangalsutra that costs around 20 lakhs.

2. Patralekha

The actress wore a Sabyasachi mangalsutra, which costs around 1,65,000.

3. Yami Gautam

The actress has certainly stunned us all with her low-key wedding rituals, however, she owns a very expensive mangalsutra of 3,49,000.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had the most unique marriage, just like her Mangalsutra, the actress had her mangalsutra designed from her zodiac sign and her husband’s zodiac sign with a diamond in the center.

