Why Fans Are Wrong For Panicking Over “The Batman” Riddler’s New Costume

A dark Batman movie doesn’t sound like a new idea in 2022. In the wake of Christopher Nolans ‘trilogy and Ben Afflecks’ stint in the DC Cinematic Universe, even casual audiences know a grim Dark Knight. But that actually only makes the latest revelations for The batman refreshing.

What happened? Sunday, Warner Bros. posted new images of The batman, the independent film from director Matt Reeves. In addition to the behind-the-scenes photography, there were two interesting looks at actors Paul Dano and Colin Ferrell in costume as their respective villains, the Riddler and the Penguin. Of particular note is the Riddler, whose appearances in trailers so far have been shrouded in shadows.

Now seen in better lighting, fans can see the new Riddlers mask and the oversized oversized military jacket with a question mark drawn on it. It’s definitely a different Riddler than the one fans are used to seeing, from the camp classic Adam West Batman series, where the physically fit Frank Gorshin played the Riddler as a mischievous trickster, until the 1995s Batman forever, where superstar Jim Carrey’s over-the-top charisma has eclipsed all that is unique about the character.

Warner Bros. recently posted previews of Paul Dano as a Zodiac Killer-like Riddler for The batman. Photos of Warner Bros.

Paul Dano will play a relatively grounded version of the Riddler, which Dano himself compared to the Zodiac Killer in an interview with Empire. But when the images went viral on Twitter, there were many negative reactions, including dunks who compared the jacket at Melania Trumps Notorious Cut.

There were also supporters. Amazing media personality and tweeted Cameron Hawkins, No one wants to see them fucking Steve Harvey suits every iteration, Riddler is a fucking terrorist.

Detractors of the look lament that The batman avoids the qualities of the camp inherent in the history of Batman. But a character alone does not reveal all. While this Riddler doesn’t have the wacky costumes and canes, and looks more like a man with a disturbing Reddit story, that doesn’t mean Matt Reeves is ignorant of what makes Batman and the Riddler special.

Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright in The batman. Photos of Warner Bros.

The bat and the cat The batman should give audiences a glimpse of Batman’s previous years of fighting crime. It is not an origin story. Batman is expected to be fully formed by the start of the film, but the role of Robert Pattinsons is a shaggy, rough Batman who learns to master the underworld of Gotham City. Reeves described his film as a sophomore story.

There are also key inspirations from comic book writer Tom King, including the multi-year stint on DC. Batman appears to be the primary source for the movie couple Batman and Catwoman, played by Zo Kravitz. Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle have always had a running romance, but Tom Kings’ run was all about their relationship. In the 2019 interviews, Pattinson’s name dropped tom kings Batman as one of the comics he read for research.

Although the kings Batman was as dark and gritty as the Batman comics tend to be, they also had a campy lightness. Kings run on Batman is famous for its irony, but not in a way that’s reminiscent of Joel Schumacher’s more intentionally goofy films.

Matt Reeves, behind the scenes of The batman. Photos of Warner Bros.

In kings Batman, Batman and Catwoman enjoy dating on the rooftops of Gotham City while battling villains like Kite-Man, whose slogan Hell yeah led to one of Batman’s greatest punchlines. In another memorable issue, Batman # 37, Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent team up … for a double date with Selina Kyle and Lois Lane, which includes replacing their superhero costumes with an intentionally convoluted premise.

The history of superhero movies is an ongoing battle between camp and verisimilitude, and the 2022s The batman will have tensions between the two. While much of the film is based on the Batmobile being a muscle car pumped up with seams visible on the Batsuit The batman is the first film to recognize that Bruce wears black makeup under his hood.

The new Riddler may sound serious, but he also has a penchant for goofy latte art, so don’t rush to jump to conclusions. Photos of Warner Bros.

It will also be the first Batman movie in years where Batman and Catwoman could explicitly hook up (their escape at the end of The dark knight rises only implies that). And the Riddler loves to leave question marks in his coffee. Jim Carrey made the camp all his schtick in Batman forever, but Paul Dano makes it seem effortless.

the Reverse To analyse I think The batman will surprise people. Yes, he’s another dark noir about Batman, but Matt Reeves isn’t a sloppy storyteller. Its acclaimed installments in modernity Planet of the Apes The trilogy proves he has a thoughtful approach to the genre that is both grounded and not so grounded. Even though things look gritty, like in the case of a serial killer Riddler, there is certainly more going on below the surface.