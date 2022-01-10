Prince William and Kate Middleton “have accepted the severance of the relationship with Prince Harry”





Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly accepted their “broken” relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The report comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside other members of the Royal Family, celebrated Kate’s 40th birthday over the weekend. Andrew Neil, former president of GB News, spoke to Channel 5 documentary, 2021: The Queens Terrible Year, revealing that Kate and William are reconciled with the broken relationship with Harry.





It has now been two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down from their royal roles and pitched plans to become financially independent while continuing to support the Queen. After their departure, they settled in Santa Barbara, California, where they currently live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Andrew revealed to the Channel 5 documentary: I’m pretty sure from what I’ve been told that Prince William and Kate are reconciled with the fact that this is broken and cannot be put together. Not in the foreseeable future anyway, and that they have to go their way and William and Kate will go their way. Harry returned from the United States to the United Kingdom and has met William twice since leaving.





Once it was for the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April 2021, which Meghan was unable to attend because she was pregnant with her and the second child of Harry, Lilibet, at the time. The couple met again a few months later, in July, to mark what would have been the 60th birthday of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, unveiling a statue of her in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace . On both occasions Harry and William were seen conversing. The Queen was reportedly affected by media analysis of her grandchildren’s interactions, according to Stewart Purvis. The former TV director and documentary producer also spoke for the Channel 5 documentary and said: It must be infuriating for the Queen. I don’t think you ever really get used to it when it’s so close to you personally. See your grandsons being cross-examined in the sense that their body language is constantly scrutinized by the press. This year Harry and William may have another chance to meet as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. The historic event, which will mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign, will take place in the UK from June 2-5. Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

