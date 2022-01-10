Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Bollywood congratulate Full House star and comedian Bob Saget’s death

In some rather heartbreaking news, Full House actor and popular American comedian Bob Saget has passed away. He was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday January 9. Bob Saget was a global figure and the news of his passing came as a shock to the global entertainment industry. After Hollywood stars regretted the disappearance of the comedians, Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and several others expressed their sincere condolences on social media.

Bollywood mourns the death of American comedian Bob Saget

OFFICIAL DECLARATION OF THE BOB SAGETS FAMILY

The family of the late Bob Sagets have released an official statement. It might read: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob has passed away today.” Further adding: “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs. Although we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob brought to the world. “

ABOUT BOB SAGET

Bob Sagets’ popularity spun around the world after his appearance on Full House. Bob Saget played Danny Tanner in the series which spanned eight consecutive seasons. He played the widower of the father of three daughters and the effort he put into raising them along with his step brother Jesse and his friend Joey was truly heartwarming. Lately he’s been hosting America’s funniest home videos. Bob Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three children. He was 65 years old.