‘It wasn’t cool’: Saina Nehwal responds to actor Siddharth’s controversial tweet

Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal reacted to actor Siddharth’s tweet where he criticized the star shuttlecock and made a remark containing alleged sexual innuendo.

Speaking to India Today, Saina Nehwal said: “I don’t know what he meant… I loved him as an actor but it was not cool. He can express himself in better words. but I guess it’s Twitter and you keep being noticed with such words and comments. If the safety of the Prime Minister of India is an issue then I don’t know what is safe in the country. “

Earlier, Saina Nehwal tweeted about a breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5. “No nation can claim to be safe if the safety of its own prime minister is compromised. on PM Modi by anarchists, ”Saina said in the tweet.

No nation can claim to be safe if the safety of its own prime minister is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

In a massive security breach on January 5, Prime Minister Modi had to call off polling-related events in Punjab after being stranded on a flyover for around 20 minutes by protesters.

Quoting Saina Nehwals’ tweet, actor Siddharth tweeted: “A subtle rooster world champion … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).”

Siddharth’s remark has been heavily criticized for its “subtle” use of sexual innuendos. Shiv Sena MP Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and many others criticized the actor for his tweet.

Siddharth, however, later clarified that he did not want to disrespect by his remark. “‘COCK & BULL’. This is the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and suggestive. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period,” he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also sent the actor a notice on the tweet.