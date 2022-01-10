Actor Milo Ventimiglia receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame – CBS Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Actor Milo Ventimiglia, best known for his roles in This Is Us and Gilmore Girls, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The Emmy-nominated actor was joined by This Is Us cast member Jon Huertas and Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino at the ceremony at 11:30 am at 6562 Hollywood Blvd.

The Ventimiglia star, the 2710th added to the Walk of Fame, will be alongside Mandy Moores, his character’s wife in This Is Us.

The ceremony comes a day before the second episode of the sixth and final season of This Is Us airs on NBC.

Ventimiglia said hosting the star is exciting and honors everyone I have worked with in front of and behind the camera for 26 years, from set and office work to business and even the audience.

