OTTs are melting the Bollywood age bar for women

Once notorious for rejecting actresses over 30 because they were too old, ”India’s entertainment industry, especially new age video streaming platforms, is now embracing them.

The industry is moving beyond the age and appearance-centric model it has relied on so far, featuring middle-aged actresses in lead roles, thanks to video streaming services.

While mainstream filmmakers are still hesitant to feature older actresses in lead roles, instead offering them smaller supporting roles, streaming platforms are increasingly exploring storylines that can accommodate them as protagonists.

For example, Raveena Tandon-starrer Aranyak and Pooja Bhatts Bombay Begumes on Netflix were instant hits. The same was true for Amazon Prime Videos Panchayat, with Neena Gupta and Disney Hotstars Aarya, with Sushmita Sen.

View full picture (Left to right) Madhuri Dixit stars in Netflixs Finding Anamika; Raveena Tandon in Aranyak; Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums; and Juhi Chawla in Amazons Hush Hush

The trend is catching up with the arrival of Netflix Find Anamika, with Madhuri Dixit, and Amazones Hush hush, with Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka.

The emergence of digital media has not only offered opportunities to older actresses, but all-female teams are now also spearheading projects.

Previously, the audience for streaming videos was biased towards men, but the deepening internet penetration and the pandemic have resulted in greater participation of women.

A 2019 report from Kantar said that 42% of streaming app consumption was by women, up 14% from the previous year.

While Tisca Chopra wrote and co-produced short films Chhuri and Chéutney On YouTube, in addition to being there as early as 2017, the latest webcast list breathes new life into many more older actors, many of whom were big stars at the peak of their film careers.

The power of OTT (over the top) ushered in a new era of entertainment where true diversity is reflected in the kind of unique and unconventional character arcs that today’s actresses portray. Over the past few years, digital medium has made immense strides in breaking the proverbial glass ceiling of classifying a character based on gender or age, ”said Aparna Purohit, Head of Indian Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

Amazon Prime is working on a list of stories where female characters have agency and aren’t stereotyped, regardless of their age and whether they’re in the lead, pivot, or supporting roles, Purohit said.

A Netflix spokesperson said that with streaming there are opportunities to tell more stories than ever before, diverse stories, with interesting and refreshing perspectives, and to explore a wide range of characters with a greater depth.

This golden age of entertainment in India inspired more female storytellers to come forward, and more storytellers to tell more female-centric stories that spark conversations about the changing role of women, not just in entertainment. but in the world around us, “said the spokesperson.

In a previous interview, Chopra admitted that there aren’t many roles for older women. They become rare, repetitive or not so difficult, she added.

However, I feel like an actor doesn’t reach their peak until their 30s, and that’s when you start to consider options for collaborating with like-minded people, ” she had declared.

Globally, there has been a gender imbalance in the entertainment industry with little representation of women on or off screen, said Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia and Networks – emerging markets Asia.

Audiences today are more inclined to bold, fresh, and new content with bold storylines. This was not the case with mainstream cinema. They adapted to specific narratives, more focused on male superstars, ”Jain said. It’s high time production houses encouraged talent and scripting without gender disparity.

At Lionsgate Play, we intend to tell stories that are bold, progressive and at the same time entertaining our viewers. We intend to respond to the new sensitivities of a young and modern segment of society, ”he added.

Lara Dutta, 43, in Lionsgate Play apps Hiccups and Connections, embodies a single mother in search of love.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.