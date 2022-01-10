Entertainment
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association does penance for its sins
The 79th The annual Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton on January 9, meaning photos of guests’ dresses and snippets of their speeches should now be all over the internet. This is certainly how things usually go. Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (hfpa), the Golden Globes are seen as an important early indicator of which films will triumph throughout awards season, culminating with the Oscars. The event is also famed for being less stuffy than most film and TV awards ceremonies, while still matching them all in terms of glamor. This year was different.
The results came out as usual. As expected, Jane Campions moody Western, The Power of the Dog, was the big winner in the drama categories, and Steven Spielbergs West Side Story was the big winner in the comedy or musical section. This year’s critics’ favorite Ryusuke Hamaguchis Drive My Car was voted Best Non-English Language Film; Disneys Encanto was the best animated film; and the much-vaunted Kenneth Branaghs Belfast won the Screenplay Award. Will Smith won a Globe for playing Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard, and Nicole Kidman won one for playing Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos. On the television side, Succession was a success.
Whether the event itself was successful is another matter. This year, the ceremony was a masked and socially distanced affair, behind closed doors, with no red carpet outside, and no media or celebrities inside. The debates were neither televised nor broadcast live, which begs the philosophical question: If an awards ceremony is held in Hollywood and no one is there to watch it, does it make the headlines? newspapers ?
The reasons why everything was so low key can be traced back to last February, when the Los Angeles Times has organized a series of exhibitions on hfpaoperation of s. The association itself, consisting of around 100 members, has been described as a small group full of quirky characters who sporadically help obscure outlets overseas. The articles then noted the high fees these characters paid themselves for their administrative duties, as well as the luxurious press trips and gifts given to them by the studios. A notable example was a lavish trip to Paris hosted by the creators of the Paramount / Netflix show, Emily In Paris. More than 30 members of the hfpa were tasted and dined in style, and Emily in Paris won two Golden Globe nominations, although she was rejected by critics. Meanwhile, Michaela Coels cheered bbc series, I May Destroy You, didn’t get a single nod.
None of this was heartbreaking news. Even by Hollywood standards, the hfpa has long had a murky reputation. The truly embarrassing statistic was the hfpas lack of black limbs. The Oscars had been rocked by #OscarsSoWhite campaigns for the past six years, so it was impossible to ignore the revelation that the association had not had a single black member for two decades. the hfpa responded by announcing a series of reforms last May and promising that its newly enlarged members would represent minority groups. These vague promises impressed no one. Within a week, Amazon Studios, Netflix and WarnerMedia had all declared that they would no longer have anything to do with the hfpa, and nbc has said he won’t be showing the Golden Globes in 2022. If that wasn’t humiliating enough, Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe awards he had won.
It is curious that none of the boycotters noticed any problems with the association before. Who, after all, had paid for the many gifts and gifts that hfpa have members received over the years? Then again, similar questions could be asked about other high-profile film industry upheavals relating to sexual harassment and racism. Late or not, harms that have been overlooked for too long are no longer.
the hfpaMembers of s can take comfort in knowing that Hollywood influencers love to take awards. They also love it when movie stars fall out of favor, go through a period of penance, and then return to the limelight. The Golden Globes have lost their luster. But after these years of half-hearted retirement performance, they could still make a comeback.
