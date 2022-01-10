HBO’s “Euphoria” is more than a nightmare for parents. It’s a creative triumphExBulletin



toggle legend Eddy Chen / HBO

Eddy Chen / HBO

Let’s be honest: Euphoria is a parent’s worst nightmare.

Centered around a group of school-aged friends, each with their own unique issues dealing with excess drugs, alcohol and sex, the HBO drama drew fans for its unbridled party scenes and horrified some adults. with its lineup of young characters who always seem to make the worst choices.

But creator / executive producer Sam Levinson has built a style of storytelling that transcends the titillating surface of its story, finding new ways to fit the stories of characters seemingly trapped in a web of tragedy and forgery. not.

A comprehensive story centered on pain

That bold and creative take is only deepening now, as the show’s long-delayed second season takes off on HBO, a hiatus barely mitigated by two special episodes dropped since the start of the first season in mid-season. 2019. While star Zendaya gets the most attention playing Rue Bennett, a teenage boy with addiction disorder, the episodes of the second season are truly a set affair that opens with the poignant story of Rue’s drug trafficker friend Fezco played by a laconic Angus Cloud.

An explosive series of flashbacks heralds the start of the second season, describing how Fezco’s grandmother, herself a ruthless drug trafficker, took over after shooting her father in the hips in the back of a seedy strip club. (Yeah, the guy is, uh, excited private parts have been shown; other Euphoria Shaking Up Expectations is to show male nudity in a way that even other explicit series don’t.)

Much of this episode is inspired by the style of director Martin Scorsese in crime epics like Goodfellas maybe because of the liberal use of classic rock hits, wide camera angles, quick cuts, gangster activity or the appearance of soprano co-star Kathrine Narducci as Fezco’s hardcore and cocked grandma.

But as the story of the red-haired drug dealer reaches modern times and we see Fezco negotiating a tense drug deal with vendors who demand that he and his friends strip down to prove they aren’t informants. Levinson’s ability to make audiences feel what the characters are going through is masterful and baffling, at the same time.

The characters bring a tangle of storylines to the second season. Rue is desperately trying to convince most of her family and friends that she is sober, although she is definitely not. Chief among those to whom she lies is transgender girl Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer); the two had planned to run away together at the end of last season until Rue balked. In the second season, they try to form a romantic relationship, but Rue’s barely hidden addictions are an unspoken obstacle.



toggle legend / HBO

/ HBO

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi’s toxic soccer star Nate is caught between girlfriend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and troubled blonde Cassie Howard (Syndney Sweeney). It turns out that Nate’s terrible behavior is fueled by anger at his Californian father, played by Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane. And Cal’s story as a tortured man grappling with his sexuality receives a jaw-dropping backstory in this season’s third episode that will have you rethinking a character portrayed as a towering jerk.

These stories and several more are told with a bold and explicit flair, forcing the viewer to face the brutal reality of each character’s pain, as well as their poignant emotions. In particular, Rue’s struggle to cope with his desire to get high culminating in a character-centric stunt story in Episode Five approaches the debilitating reality of addiction in a way few other shows match. .

Representations that warn

Watching it can be so unsettling that Zendaya issued a warning on social media ahead of the show’s return on Sunday, noting that Euphoria is aimed at a mature audience and “deals with topics that may be triggering and difficult to look at”.

It’s tempting to turn these stories and characters into parables about the issues plaguing Generation Z. And reprimands like the Parents’ Television Council warn of the explicit content of the program Not to mention that this is an adult-oriented series about young characters behaving terribly, showing the often debilitating consequences they pay for the horrific decisions they make.

But Levinson’s work in this second season shows viewers watching the lives of a coterie of very specific people mired in their own dysfunctions and damages, each self-medicating in different ways, towards an almost universally tragic and emotional outcome. .

This Euphoria somehow manages to keep you worrying about often unfriendly people on such brutal and dark journeys, a testament to the uniquely creative voice distilled into each episode. It’s thrilling, daring, disturbing and compelling a triumph at a time when truly unique storytelling remains unsettlingly rare.