Florida Actor Weekend Timeline

ORLANDO, Florida – Beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday. The medical examiner’s office will now determine the cause of his death.
The “Full House” actor, who played iconic father Danny Tanner in the hit series, was 65.
“Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot.”
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.
Saget was in Florida this weekend for his “Bob Saget: I Don’t Do Negative Tour” comedy tour.
CHRONOLOGY
Friday January 7: Saget publishes a pre-show photo on Instagram before performing at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on his “I Don’t Do Negative Tour”.
“This pic was before the show but damn it I loved this amazing audience just now at Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando !! A perfect first show of 2022 !! It was the hour and the 45 minutes fastest I have ever been in. So great making people laugh and having a good time. “
Saturday January 8: Saget heads to Ponte Vedra beach for another stop on the tour.
After the show, Saget posted another photo to social media saying, “Okay, I loved the show tonight @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Great audience. Lots of positivity. It happened last night at Orlando last night at Hard Rock Live too Very grateful and fun audience.
Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I had done a two hour set tonight. I’m back in acting like I was when I was 26. I guess I find my new voice and love every moment. ”
Sunday January 9: Just after 4 p.m., Orange County MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes in response to a “man down” call. It was then that they found an unconscious man in his hotel room.
“The man, identified as Robert Lane Saget, was declared dead on the spot,” deputies said on Sunday. Detectives said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from fans and his former “Full House” cast members.
Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s eldest daughter DJ Tanner, echoed her shock.
“I do not know what to say” Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, shared a heartbreaking reaction on Twitter: “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in total and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
On Monday, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to their late “Full House” co-star in a statement to Today.
“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as graciously as he is. always have. We think of his daughters, wife and family and extend our condolences to you. “
The Olsen twins played Saget’s daughter Michelle Tanner in the hit series.
Actress Jodie Sweetin, who played her daughter Stephanie, posted a heartfelt message to “The Best TV Dad Ever.”
“There aren’t enough words to express how I feel today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a part of who he was,” she said. in part. “I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure I tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How rude.”
Saget was well known for his appearance on ‘Full House’ as well as for numerous acting, hospitality and stand-up concerts over the years. From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted the popular show “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. As a comedian, Saget was known for his adult-centric stand-up routines.
According to American magazine, The de Saget family released the following statement:
“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with a laugh. . “
As Saget’s family demand privacy, US Magazine reports that they are also inviting fans to “join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob has brought to the world.”
