‘Full House’ comedian and star was 65 – The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget, whose comic and affable portrayal of widowed father Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full house made him one of television’s most popular fathers, was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Hollywood journalist. He was 65 years old.

Saget, who has also been the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and was currently on a comedy tour, was found unconscious in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, in Grande Lakes, authorities said. The actor was pronounced dead instantly.

No information has been released on the cause of death, but the sheriff’s department said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs, ”the Saget family said in a statement to THR. “While we are asking for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob has brought to the world.”

The Philadelphia native is best known for playing Danny Tanner on the popular ABC family sitcom Full house. Saget rose to fame with his portrayal of Tanner, a father of three who recently lost his wife and moved in with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier). While the ABC show was hardly a critical success, it struck a chord with audiences and lasted from 1987 to 1995. The sitcom was subsequently revived with much of the series’ cast being sequel to Netflix Fuller house in 2016.

The cast of Full house (from left to right: Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget, one of the twins Olsen and John Stamos)

Full house launched the careers of then-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, while also making Stamos, Coulier and Lori Loughlin household names.

“I’m broken,” Stamos tweeted on Sunday. ” I am disgusted. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.

” I do not know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much, ”Bure tweeted.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family,” ABC Entertainment said in a statement. “Whether to play a loving father Full house or welcome the first years of America’s Funniest Home Videos with his wit and charm that characterize him, Bob has always known how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our hearts go out to his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted actor and talent. “

Robert Lane Saget was born May 17, 1956 in Philadelphia, the son of Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, alias Dolly, a hospital administrator. He grew up in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia and caught the stand-up bug early on after trying his first open mic at age 17. Saget said the Philadelphia Investigator as a teenager, he traveled by train to New York to perform at open mic parties at comedy clubs such as Improv.

Saget attended Temple University in the mid-1970s, and it was at college that he and a friend created a skit show that was presented to other colleges in the area. He graduated in 1978 and moved to Los Angeles, where for the next seven years he served as master of ceremonies at the Comedy Store. Saget worked alongside some of the most accomplished and successful comedians of the era, including Robin Williams, David Letterman and Richard Pryor.

Saget’s big TV break came in 1987 when he was hired by CBS ‘ The morning program, although he was fired after five months. Another opportunity presented itself when Saget was spotted by producer Jeff Franklin heating up the crowds during the recordings for Tom Hanks’ ABC sitcom. Bosom buddies. In an odd twist, Franklin hired Saget to play Danny Tanner, a San Francisco-based morning TV host on the sitcom. Full house.

In 1989, Saget made his debut as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, a role he held until 1997. In the series, he was known for his clear “fatherly jokes”, again very much at odds with his stand-up material.

To a new generation of sitcom fans, he was known to be the voice of the grown-up Ted Mosby on the long-running CBS series. How I Met Your Mother, from 2005-14.

HIMYM Co-creator Craig Thomas tweeted a quote Saget gave Larry King in 2014 about signing up to voice the old version of star Josh Radner: “My first thought was, why can’t he do it ? Or how many cigarettes and alcohol must you have to look like me? … I did it right away because I read it. It was a love letter; it was a relationship show.

Accommodation Bob Saget America’s Funniest Home Videos in 1990

He was also known for his cinematic work, making his directorial debut with the Scorching and widely released 1998 film by Norm MacDonald. Dirty work. He then directed the years 2007 The penguin stuffing, a parody of the successful documentary The penguins walk. He also made an appearance in the cult Dave Chappelle film. Half Cooked, playing a cocaine addict.

In addition to his sane characters in popular television sitcoms, Saget has made memorable appearances as a crass version of himself in several episodes of HBO. Entourage and in season two of FX Louie.

Despite his enormous success on television, Saget has remained one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy; his work on stage, as evidenced by projects like Dirty work and his notorious version of the “aristocrats” joke reflected his less familial and more raunchy point of view. During 2015 Squire profile, Saget explained that he saw humor as an outlet for difficult times in life, including the loss of two sisters who died at a young age.

“When you’ve seen a lot of bad things and you just want to enjoy your life and be happy and your kids to be happy and your friends to be happy, you just have a value system where it raises the bar on what is. important, ”he said. on the promotion of comedy.

He had three stand-ups under his belt, including that of 2007 It is not fair, 2013 that’s what I’m talking about and 2017 From zero to sixty. Active in the roast scene, with longtime close friends Norm Macdonald and Jeff Ross, Saget was the subject of a 2008 Comedy Central Roast and participated in Netflix Historic Roasts as Abraham Lincoln.

Bob Saget on stand-up in 2016

In 2013 he was nominated for a Grammy for his comedy album That’s what I’m talking about.

In April 2020, Saget launched the podcast Bob Saget is here for you, which reached 128 episodes, the most recent just released on Monday, starring BJ Novak. Previous guests have included Tiffany Haddish, Jason Sudeikis, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, Bill Burr and John Mayer.

Saget was widely admired and highly regarded in the comedy world, and many A-List names have paid tribute to the actor.

After touring throughout 2021, with several stops at Dave Chappelle’s summer camp, Saget has announced 2022 dates for his I Don’t Do Negative tour in December, with stops across Florida slated for January. and shows scheduled until June.

Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Saturday night, near Jacksonville. In his last tweet, sent early Sunday morning, he was enthusiastic about the “admiring audience” of his show. “I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight,” he wrote in part. “I’m addicted to this shit again. “

Saget’s sister, Gay, died at the age of 47 from scleroderma. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and over the years his fundraising efforts have raised over $ 40 million for the causes of scleroderma. He also directed the 1996 TV movie For hope, which featured a central figure suffering from scleroderma in order to raise awareness of the autoimmune disease. Her other sister, Andrea, died of an aneurysm at the age of 34.

He is survived by his wife, TV host Kelly Rizzo, and daughters, Aubrey, Lara Melanie and Jennifer Belle, whom he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.