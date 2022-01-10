In a private ceremony Sunday, the 79th Annual Golden Globes were presentedExBulletin

The Golden Globes were not televised or broadcast online. The results were published online and on Twitter. The changes were in response to scandals that rocked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

While the Grammy Awards and other entertainment shows were postponed during the omicron wave of the pandemic, the annual Golden Globes were held in person in Beverly Hills last night. Now, if you missed it, you weren’t the only one. It wasn’t on TV. It hasn’t even been released online. NPR arts correspondent Mandalit del Barco covers the event every year. She is here now to explain what happened. Mandalit, what happened?

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Well, once the Globes were the fun party that kicked off awards season in Hollywood, and there were glamorous stars drinking at the table and receiving awards, hosts like Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler making fun of everyone, including members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the HFPA, which started hosting the ceremony in 1944. But this time the Golden Globes were a very private party for the members. of the HFPA. There was no red carpet, no major television, movie stars in fancy dresses or costumes, no acceptance speech. I was not there in the press area. There was no one. There was no press area. And there was no red carpet. NBC didn’t air it as usual, and we had to find out who the winners were on the Golden Globes website and on a rather messy Twitter thread. These changes to the Globes came in response to scandals that rocked the HFPA and tarnished the Golden Globes.

MARTINEZ: Then remind us of those scandals because everything seems to have changed so quickly.

DEL BARCO: Yes. So, for many years, critics accused HFPA members of drinking and dining before the Golden Globes. Legitimacy as journalists was in question, and this small group of people, less than 100, seemed to hold a lot of power in Hollywood. But then things started to take a turn for the worse. There have been lawsuits by some journalists who say they were not allowed to join the group. And just before last year’s ceremony, you may recall, the LA Times published inquiries where members and former members accused the organization of corruption. The HFPA denied many of these allegations, but they couldn’t deny anything else the LA Times reported. And it is that the organization had no black members. It was this lack of diversity that seemed to trigger a backlash. Studios, publicists and even big celebrities protested and said they would no longer be attending the Golden Globes.

MARTINEZ: But then the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made some changes. What were these changes?

DEL BARCO: So over the past year, the HFPA has invited 21 new members, six of whom are black, and also hired a new head of diversity and inclusion. The organization also signed a five-year partnership with the NAACP, and in addition, the HFPA changed its statutes and had all of its members sign a new code of conduct.

MARTINEZ: One thing I know, Mandalit, is that in Hollywood, if there’s an award to be handed out, somebody brings it home. So what happened at the Golden Globes last night?

DEL BARCO: (Laughs) Well, they were rewarded. It’s Who Won – Steven Spielberg’s reimagined “West Side Story” took home the award for Best Picture, Comedy or Drama. Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, who played Maria and Anita in the film, also won Golden Globes. “The Power Of The Dog” won the award for best dramatic film and its director, Jane Campion, won the globe. On the television side, the winners included the series “Succession”, “Hacks” and “The Underground Railroad”. MJ Rodriguez of “Pose” made history as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe, and she accepted her award on Instagram Live.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

MJ RODRIGUEZ: It’s for LGBTQAI Black, Latino, Asian, the many beautiful colors of the rainbow in the crazy world.

DEL BARCO: But none of the winners were at the party to collect their prizes in person. The HFPA focused on its charitable efforts, and only two real celebrities, Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, made cameos in pre-recorded videos posted online.

MARTINEZ: She’s the correspondent for NPR Arts Mandalit del Barco. Thank you very much.

DEL BARCO: Thank you, A.

