Yellowjackets reveals the identity of the blackmailer, and who dies? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers forYellowjackets Season 1 Episode 9 Doomcoming.]
The Yellowjackets take their version of a homecoming in the wild after their plane crash, hence the title of the penultimate episode. Things get pretty crazy and they almost sacrifice Travis (Kevin Alves), due to their accidental ingestion of mushrooms (Mistys does) the current timeline includes a murder and the revelation of who blackmailed them as adults.
Picking up where the last episode left off, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) bursts into Adams (Peter Gadiot) apartment, demanding to know who he is. After all, she found glitter as if the blackmailer was covered in her closet where the shed had hidden it from her husband, Jeff (Warren Kole). Adam thinks she just introduced role-playing into their relationship, but she digs into his things as she continues to fall in love with him and let him into her life and the security code is the number. flight (so fucking stupid, she said).
She didn’t find her logs from their time in the wilderness as she expected, but he did research the Yellowjackets. Yes, he googled it, he admits,after they met. She grabs a knife, and as he tries to insist that he never hurt her, she has flashbacks to what happened after the plane crash, then stabs him in the chest! (Best part of this: seeing both teenage and adult Shauna standing there).
After Adam dies, Shauna returns home and asks Jeff if he knows where the glitter in the closet is coming from. Shine? What is that? asks the terrible liar before collapsing. Yes, he was the one who blackmailed them, but she was never supposed to interfere, he insists. He was on the verge of losing the store and needed the money. He took a loan from some bad, scary guys, but it’s over. There is only one problem, she told him.
What do you mean you killed someone? Jeff asks. Like you’ve murdered someone? Oh, Jeff. I stabbed him, and now he’s dead, Shauna confirms, explaining that she thought Adam (did you keep in touch with the guy you run over? That’s weird) was blackmailing them. She reveals that she had an affair, but maintains that he did too until he reveals that Bianca is actually one of the people he borrowed money from and made her fear. Can’t believe you thought I was going to the book club all this time, Shauna said, shocking Jeff. What? Isn’t there a book club ?! Ah, Jeff. You sweet, stupid, naive man.
Jeff then decides to surrender with the claim that he found out about his wife’s affair and accidentally killed his lover when he went to confront him, but she points out that there is a good chance that the cops find out what else he was doing and people will wonder why the Yellowjackets were being blackmailed. So the new plan is to make others believe that Adam was also the blackmailer. But first, Jeff reveals that he read Shaunas’s diaries years ago and knows exactly what the Yellowjackets are keeping quiet about what really happened in the wild. You were so young. You were traumatized, he said before assuring her, of course that I still love you. His answer ? Shell will be home soon.
And so Shauna a Taissa (Fawn cypress) and Nathalie (Juliette Lewis) meets Adams and introduces him as the blackmailer. She claims that when he went out to get them some coffee, she found the bag they had used for the money in her closet. He came back and saw her with it and attacked her, so she had no choice but to fight. The burner phone with their texts is there too. And to explain how he knew the symbol, she says he stole his journals from his safe. Natalies angry because they can’t question Adam and find out if he killed Travis. But they have a more pressing concern: getting rid of the body, since Shaunas’ DNA is everywhere. Taissa is a lawyer, argues Shauna. I practice land use, not cleanup killings, Taissa says. (Yellow jackets really has some of the best lines on TV right now.) But luckily Natalie has an idea.
Meanwhile, Misty (Christina ricci) has found someone to bond with (in her own Misty way) in the kidnapped Jessica (Rekha Sharma), who takes the opportunity to manipulate her by wondering how good friends she is with others. (Answer: not at all, as we know.) Shell makes calls so she can meet the negro, Jessica says. So you ate each other? I mean, that’s what happened, right? she asks. What I mean is they are not going to blame you. They will take pity on you. Just like they did with those guys who crashed in the Andes. You were just trying to survive. Do you know who they will sympathize with the most? The first 25-year-old to break the silence.
The manipulation works. I just couldn’t live with it another minute, Misty said. No one should have to go through what we’ve been through. And we were just kids, innocent people, and of course when we came back we couldn’t get help, we couldn’t betray the team. But it’s time to face the truth. It doesn’t matter how much it hurts. So that everyone can begin to heal.
That’s when Natalie introduces herself to Mistys and apologizes before realizing why she’s really there: we need you to get rid of a body. And Misty, who always likes to be needed, smiles.
Yellow jackets, Sunday, 10 / 9c, Showtime
