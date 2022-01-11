Peacemaker comes to Warner Bros. Hollywood Studio Tour





The addition of the tour will accompany the premiere of the HBO Max show on January 13.

Image via HBO Max

HBO Max’s latest DC Comic-centric hit, Peacemaker, joins the Warner Bros. Hollywood Studio Tour. The addition to the tour arrives just in time for the Peacemaker series premiere on January 13. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will feature an exhibition of props, costumes, including a life-size version of the Peacekeeper’s best friend and loyal sidekick, Eagly. The tour for Peacemaker started on January 6 and is expected to run until May 27. Southern California residents can take the tour for $ 57 on weekdays and weekends for a limited time. For those who wish to buy officials Peacemaker gifts, Warner Bros. Store Hollywood Studio Tour is currently the only place to purchase exclusive products for the series at the moment. VIDEO COLLIDER OF THE DAY Peacemaker is an action comedy set after the events of that of James Gunn 2021 movie The suicide squad. The titular antihero returns in this satirical show that explores his origins following his intense encounter with Bloodsport in the aforementioned film. The series follows the downcast (but not excluded) character as he fights to achieve his goal of peace at all costs.

Image via HBO Max RELATED: James Gunn Releases Official ‘Peacemaker’ Playlist on Spotify The cast includes Jean Cena, who returns as Peacekeeper, alongside Danielle Brooks like Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland like Emilia Harcourt, Freddie stroma as Adrian Chase, Steve agee like John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji like Clemson Murn, Robert patrick like Auggie Smith, and more. Gunn returned to write and direct the series, with guest directors Brad Anderson, Jody hill, and Rosemary Rodriguez production of selected episodes. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Gunn stated that the Peacemaker the series is much “quieter in some ways” compared to The suicide squad, and that “it’s a bit more about the company”. Collider Carly Lane stated in his review of the series that “Peacemaker looks like a show only James Gunn could do …” The first three episodes of Peacemaker come to HBO Max on January 13th. The official synopsis of Peacemaker from HBO Max is: Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character John Cena reprizes in the wake of executive producer James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021 – an irresistibly conceited man who believes in peace at all costs, no matter how many people he has must kill to get it!

‘Peacemaker’ turns the tide in frustrating fashion with unabashedly ruthless lead | Review “Peacemaker” releases its first three episodes January 13 on HBO Max. Read more

