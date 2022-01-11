Dexter New Blood Season 2 release date, cast, plot, news

What? Did you think Dexter: new blood I would try to correct Dextersins with a controversial and snoozer-free finale? No. The season finale of Dexter: new blood, who debuted on Showtime this Sunday night, saw none other than the titular serial killer himself die at the hands of … his own son, Harrison. (Read our post-game profile of Jack Alcott, the 25-year-old actor who helmed the role, to hear his thoughts.)

Considering that none of us, really, have seen this coming up, we are a little curious about the future of Dexter: new blood– or more precisely, if there will even be a future. Fortunately, in addition to Alcott, Dexter: new bloodThe show-runner seems to be down for another season. Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be a season two of Dexter: New blood?

We are willing to bet that the Dexterthe verse will continue one way or another. That it means another season of Dexter: new blood, or a series under a new name after Harrison, we’ll have to wait and see. Anyway, in a conversation with Deadline, show-runner Clyde Phillips seemed confident in Dexter: new blood‘s value to Showtime, in addition to confirming his interest in the continuation of Harrison’s story.

“As I mentioned, this show is a huge asset,” Phillips said. “When people start gorging themselves on it after the final, I’m sure the numbers will keep going up. It’s up to Showtime to call me if they want more. If they ask me if I would like it. to make a continuation of that, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for that and say yes in a second. “

What’s in store for Harrison’s future?

First of all, let’s put something aside: Dexter, the character, is definitely not coming back. “I have three words for you: Dexter is dead,” Phillips added in the Deadline interview.“ I wouldn’t do that to the public. It would be dishonest. Here there is no doubt that this is the final of Dexter. Dexter is dead. “

That said, the finale sees Harrison walk away, free to go where he wants to, to Jesse in the finale of Breaking Wrong. Really, you could let your imagination run wild with this one. Will Harrison start his life over trying to make a blank slate? Or is killing his father a defining moment for Harrison, and we would see even more harm in the future? Let’s move on to our Alcott profile. “He’s never felt that way before,” Alcott said. “Harrison grew up thinking he’s a monster, that there is something wrong with him. In Iron Lake he had friends, father figures, a town that loves him. reckons that he is able to live a normal life.

Looks like Alcott thinks early retirement is in store for our friend Harrison. Interestingly enough, it seems Phillips is thinking of the exact opposite outcome for our flourishing antihero – that he might be doomed to relive his father’s sins in the future. Check Out What Phillips Teased Deadline on what Harrison’s final moment means for the character. “Harrison is such a complicated character and he has the seeds of the Black Passenger inside him,” Phillips said. “He’s capable. Look at that Dexter elimination at the end, what’s about Harrison is he has to kill this man.”

Well, just like Harrison himself, it looks like you have a decision to make. After, you know, killing his father, do you think Harrison is redeemable?

