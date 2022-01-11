Entertainment
Grays Anatomy renewed for season 19 with the return of Ellen Pompeo | Entertainment
the ABC the medical drama has been renewed for a 19th season, with the return of Pompeo. Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who has played Dr Miranda Bailey and Dr Richard Webber from the start, will also be back. And Krista Vernoff, who has been showrunner since season 14, will continue in this capacity.
Grey’s Anatomyis a real phenomenon, appreciated by audiences all over the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu, or globally on Disney + or Star +, it’s clear fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. We have enormous confidence in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to uncover new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply. from loyal fans for years to come.
Creator added Shonda rhime, I couldn’t be more excited that we can continue to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other Gray Sloan Memorial Doctors for another season. It’s a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep audiences going week after week. And that wouldn’t be possible without the amazing generations of fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomyfor so many years.
Grey’s Anatomyhas a global impact that cannot be overstated. Graytouches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds around the world thanks to the depth of connection people feel with these characters, Vernoff said. I’m excited to work with our amazing writers to imagine where we’re going from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for allowing us to tell bold stories with real impact.
Grey’s Anatomy, which is the longest-running prime-time medical drama, returns with new episodes on February 24, with a crossover event with the Firefighters spin-offStation 19. Its current 18th season is linked to the No. 1 drama program broadcast among adults aged 18 to 49, and the series has ranked in the top 10 entertainment television series in each of its 18 seasons among adults aged 18. at 49 and was the first most social scripted series of 2021..
Joining Rhimes and Vernoff as executive producers areBetsy Beers, Debbie allen, Meg Marinis and Mark Gordon, as well as Pompeo for season 19. (She was previously co-executive producer.) Zoanne Clack is a medical advisor and executive producer.
Grey’s Anatomy, Returns, Thursday February 24, 9 / 8c, ABC
Sources
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/grey-s-anatomy-renewed-for-season-19-with-ellen-pompeo-returning/article_5913a562-f1e1-5f0a-a5f2-ccac88fd58c9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
