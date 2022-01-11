Indian Actress Kirti Kulhari Becomes Producer with Upcoming ‘Nayeka’ Film | Bollywood





Indian MUMBAI actress Kirti Kulhari has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with films such as “Pink” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, now the actress is ready to show off her talent as a producer with the next feature film “Nayeka”. The actress talks about the film and says: “‘Nayeka’ is the story of a troubled actress who is mistakenly caught in a crime followed by a cat and mouse chase leading to a series of events. crazy. “ Kirti began shooting for the film on January 2. She further explains her new journey as a producer, saying: “When Vashisht (producer) first presented the film to me last year, I was immediately on board as an actor and can say with pride that I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my journey as a producer. The type of content that I choose as an actor is pretty much the content that I would like to do as a producer as well. “Nayeka” is a fun space for me to explore something that I have never done before. “ “It’s a fast-paced dark comedy thriller and is made up of very young, dynamic and talented people coming together. Director and screenwriter Ajaykiran Nair has done a terrific job. A unique script like this makes for a perfect start. for my career as a producer. “ Kirti has started her own production house called Kintsukuroi Films, whose first project will be a black comedy thriller “Nayeka” and she will be featured there. She explains, “‘Kintsukuroi’ is a Japanese word meaning the art of mending broken pottery with gold. The idea behind this thought is that when something is broken, gold is used for it. repair, making it even more beautiful than its first broken one. Condition. “ Likewise, with my production house, through stories, I want to mend broken hearts and fill the void in people’s lives through the art of cinema, ”she adds. Kirti says: “Starting a production house has been an organic thought that has left a strong mark on me for a few years. As an actor, the last three years have been very fruitful for me and have interested me in broadening my horizons and exploring other aspects of cinema. “ The ‘Khichdi: The Movie’ actress says the motive behind her production house is to create a more egalitarian and collaborative atmosphere in the process of making a film and also to provide a platform for young talent. “Unfortunately there is a hierarchy in the way things work and I would aim to bridge that gap, to embrace and respect the talent made available equally. The idea is also to create opportunities for young talent. Whether they are writers, directors, actors, technicians, ”says Kirti. Filming has started for the film ‘Nayeka’, produced by Ward Wizard Entertainment in association with Kintsukuroi Films with producers Yatin Gupte, Sajid Melek, Vashisht Upadhyay and Kirti Kulhari is directed and written by Ajaykiran Nair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiawest.com/entertainment/bollywood/indian-actress-kirti-kulhari-turns-producer-with-upcoming-film-nayeka/article_78cb0f70-71e6-11ec-a80a-cb32b3260239.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos