Bob Saget and Danny Tanner in Full House, dead at 65





The iconic actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in “Full House”.

ORLANDO, Fla. Bob Saget, iconic actor and comedian best known for his role in “Full House,” died Sunday at the age of 65. the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Confirmed Sunday Night that Saget was found unconscious in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando earlier today Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. “Detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said. wrote on Twitter. According to an official statement, the cause of his death will be determined by the Orange County medical examiner’s office. Saget was best known for playing one of Americans’ favorite fathers: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom “Full House” and the Netflix sequel “Fuller House”. It also hosted America’s funniest videos, has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, and is known for his steamy stand-up comedy shows. RELATED: Friends and Co-stars Respond to Bob Saget’s Death Saget had recently started to travel the country during his comedy tour “I Don’t Do Negative”. In his last Twitter message early Sunday morning, he thanked Jacksonville fans for being a “grateful audience” on his Saturday night show. In an earlier tweet, he said he “loved beyond words” to be on tour. Co-star John Stamos, who played Tanner’s brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis on “Full House,” said he was “broken” when news of Saget’s death was announced. “I am emptied”, Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I’m in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. – John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget as his daughter on the early 2000s sitcom “Raising Dad,” said he was just as considerate as many of his TV characters. “The most beautiful man”, she wrote. “I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective. So sorry for his family.” Dennings was one of the many celebrities who remember Saget for his warmth and kindness off-camera. “Bob Saget Just the funniest and the nicest” wrote television host and comedian Jon Stewart. Actor and comedian Marc Maron I called him “really one of the nicest guys and so funny.” “There wasn’t a nicer person in Hollywood than Bob Saget”, wrote “Frozen” actor Josh Gad. “I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe it. It’s too much to handle.” Behind the scenes, Saget was known for his work as a philanthropist. He was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, supporting people with the same disease that killed his sister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/nation-world/bob-saget-full-house-dies-at-65/507-6bbe28a0-9aff-471b-861d-53cf0db91313 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

