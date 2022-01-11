‘Hawkeye’ star Vincent D’Onofrio won’t let toxic MCU fans reach for him





Hawk Eye Star Vincent D’Onofrio has revealed that he doesn’t allow toxic MCU fans to reach for him. With every fandom there is always a group of extremely passionate members. Often times, these members can use their shared love for something for good, while some toxic people can try to sour it for everyone with unsavory actions. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is no exception, and while the franchise has given devoted fans as much content as it has ever released in 2021 alone, the next few years will only expand further, some may feel a sense of entitlement to the things that are wrong. their way, including in the case of his new series Hawk Eye. In the case of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, he dismisses any hatred from toxic MCU fans. Asked about his relationship with trolls, the actor, who reprized his role from the Netflix series Daredevil in Hawk Eye, shared details of how he reacts to such toxic MCU fans to comicbook.com: “I did. But, what I did was I just quit, put them in a box where they don’t exist, and ignored them for a long period of time. They’re just sort of gone. Every once in a while a will pop up, and I ignore it. Because I think there is too much going on in the world to perpetuate negative things. I used to. becoming combative and it didn’t hurt anyone but myself. There is nothing productive about trolling actors and actresses to their television and film work. Often times when an artist is involved with a beloved IP, if the product does not satisfy toxic fans, some feel the need to troll and / or harass the actors and actresses involved. Fortunately, Hawk eyes Vincent D’Onofrio ignores this kind of trolling from toxic MCU fans and understands that it’s best to erase everything. Vincent D’Onofrio is currently visible in Hawk Eye. Here is the synopsis: Former avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the party spirit. Hawk Eyestars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Fra Free, Brian dArcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox and Vincent DOnofrio as Kingpin. Florence Pugh also returned in her role as Black Widow. The first season ofHawk Eyeis now available to stream on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding Jeremy Renner’s future as Hawkeye and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in the MCU, and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: comic.com

