City of Glendale, Ariz. And ASM Global reveal plans for dramatic reimagining of Gila River arena

The City of Glendale and ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, have revealed plans for the reimagining of Gila River Arena, home to the vibrant Westgate Entertainment District, which covers 223 acres.

Renowned architectural firm HOK has been selected to design the arena revitalization and will work closely with ASM’s design team. City-owned and managed by ASM Global, the updated facility will allow Glendale and ASM Global to focus on substantially improving live entertainment options and providing flexibility to elevate performance of live events.

We are incredibly excited about a bright future as we look to evolve the facility and reinvent the way people experience the Gila River Arena, said Kevin Phelps, City Manager of Glendale. Calling on the expertise of an industry leader like HOK is essential to provide more opportunities for the site to reach its full potential.

Phelps says the modernization will position Glendale to aggressively attract national and international artists.

Our collaboration with the ASM Globals and HOK design team will help define the next generation of entertainment experiences at Glendale as we serve our community, region and visitors, said Phelps. We know that if we do it right, we can create a highly integrated place that will make waves in the market, exceeding the expectations of artists and viewers.

ASM President and CEO Ron Bension said, “The entertainment industry has changed dramatically since the opening of the Gila River Arena in 2003. Renovations will guarantee, as is the case with the Gila River Arena. ‘ASM’s entire global portfolio, as Gila is a world-class choice with advanced technology and updated equipment for customers.

Chuck Steedman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development for ASM Global, said: We have worked with HOK on many other arena projects so we know they bring the expertise and share the vision to Glendale. for the arena as the premier destination for live entertainment in the metropolis. region. We know HOK can deliver world-class design for the city, enabling the arena to provide a formidable and ongoing catalyst to the Westgate Entertainment District, the city, and the entire valley.

HOK is a global design, architecture, engineering and planning company comprising a sports and entertainment division specializing in the design of arenas, stadiums, stadiums, training facilities and sports facilities. entertainment.

HOK is behind some of the most significant innovations in the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries.

The arena was built as a multi-purpose facility, which housed the NHL Arizona Coyotes hockey team. The Coyotes will no longer play at the arena after the end of their current season this year. HOK has demonstrated that during a rigorous and competitive selection process, he is both creative and technically adept at achieving Glendales’ goal of reimagining Gila River Arena once it no longer serves as a hockey venue. .

Gila River Arena has long been a vital contributor to the culture and economy of the city of Glendales, said Rashed Singaby, senior and principal designer of the project at HOK. We looked forward to working with the city and ASM Global to reinvent the arena for future fans and spectators while ensuring it remains a vibrant entertainment destination for the region.

ASM and HOK have been successful in upgrading existing facilities with a mind-blowing factor, while incorporating current and future thoughts on customer experience, fan amenities, backyard infrastructure, and catering options.

ASMs T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, located in the Power & Light Entertainment District, is just one example. ASM used HOK as one of the primary architectural design companies involved in the construction of the T-Mobile Center in 2007. The location was a key part of the dramatic transformation of downtown Kansas City, which is now a destination. for visitors and a point of pride for the city.

The T-Mobile Center and the Gila River Arena are the vibrant hearts and anchors of their respective entertainment districts, Steedman said. Even without a primary tenant of a professional sports franchise, the T-Mobile Center is booming and attracting the biggest shows and concerts in the world.

