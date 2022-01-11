Sunny Leone turns up the heat in a pink and blue monokini worth Rs. 6K, paired with a shrug





Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is a diva. Her successful journey may have made many people question her, but her personal life has always melted people’s hearts. She never fails to woo us with her fashion statements and impressive sartorial choices. The actress always tries to turn heads every time she goes out on the town. Every now and then, Sunny makes the headlines for her unique style and fashion choices. Sunny Leone captured the hearts of millions of people when she adopted a 21-month-old baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber, on July 16, 2017. After a year, Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, ended their family and had announced the birth of their twins, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, through surrogacy. Their life has since become a paradise. Recommended Reading: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Custom Red Pajama Set For New Years Dinner With Family Fee Rs. 5K A few moments ago, taking her Instagram account, Sunny Leone shared a series of photos from her vacation in the Maldives. In the photos, she looked so gorgeous as she donned a single strap monokini. Her outfit featured a pink fringed top with a plunging neckline, paired with a printed blue bottom. The monokini was layered with a matching blue print long sleeve shrug that added a punch factor to her look. Sharing the footage, Sunny wrote: “Hello Maldives!” Sunny left her hair open in a parted hairstyle as she posed for the camera. She opted for minimal accessories to accentuate her look and wore a pair of red wooden hoops, a ring, and a fitness watch. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Kataria, Sunny looked absolutely stunning in her photos against an exotic background. And we can’t stop gushing over her! Also Read: Kriti Sanon Exudes Bossy Vibes in Bold Monochrome Pants Worth Rs. 21K The Bollywood “Baby Doll” amplified the glam quotient with pink lipstick, flushed and highlighted cheeks, khlé eyes with black eyeliner, lashes loaded with mascara, and perfectly filled brows. Even in her minimalist look, Sunny did not fail to impress the fashion police with her ultra-chic monokini. Sunny Leone’s pink and blue monokini is from the shelves of designer Aakriti Grover’s swimwear brand, Flirtious. The brand offers light and airy vibes, unique styles and contemporary trends in beachwear and athletic wear. On the official website of the designer, the monokini is priced at Rs. 6,720. Check it out below: We fall for Sunny Leone’s ultra-chic monokini look. And you? Don’t miss: Ananya Panday’s cozy and comfortable off-white sweater worth Rs. 20K is a perfect choice for winters SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

