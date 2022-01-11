Bob Saget dies: Philadelphia remembers Temple University graduate, “Full House” star after his death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) – News paraded outside Temple University’s Lew Klein College of Media and Communication on Monday, reporting the unexpected death of 65-year-old Bob Saget.

The famous television personality was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration.

He grew up in Norfolk, Virginia, then moved to Encino, California, before returning to the Philadelphia area.

He graduated from Abington Senior High School in 1975. He was inducted into the school of Hall of Fame in 1991.

The Abington School District issued this statement:

“We were sad to learn of the loss of Hall of Fame inductee Bob Saget, member of our Abington High School alumni community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

After being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, Saget credited his teachers, including Ms. Elaine Zimmerman, for her success:

“When I got to [Abington], I had to make up two years of English in one,. . . Ms. Zimmerman took me as a solo effort in her honors class and met with me a few times a week to discuss the books she had asked me to read. Anything from Steinbeck, Kipling, Hemingway that I read, and we would have long discussions about them. Moby Dick and The Scarlet Letter I took rain checks.

There was my A but she was so generous as a teacher and as a person I can say she is one of the biggest influences in my life so far. I used to show her Super 8mm films that I had made and bored her with my “creative” writing and she ended up suggesting that I not go to college as a student. in pre-med, but to study to become a comedy filmmaker. This is dangerous advice for a teacher to give to a student. She even wrote in my directory: “To the next Groucho-Fellini. I haven’t yet achieved the goals she helped me achieve for myself, but I’m working on it. “

After graduating from high school, Saget attended Temple University.

Saget was a 1978 alumnus of what is now Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

The university released this statement on the actor’s death:

“Temple University is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Saget, a deeply loyal alumnus and member of the college community. A legendary comic and star of hit shows such as“ Full House ”and“ America’s Funniest Home Videos ” , Saget will always be remembered as one of Temple’s funniest owls of all time. His work touched the lives of many people and brought smiles to families across the world. Although Saget will be dearly missed, his legacy and its overall impact on the entertainment industry will continue to be felt for years to come. “

Action News spoke to Temple student Gil Rosen about the loss of the famous graduate.

“Being a Klein student myself, Bob Saget also came here many years ago. It’s a great loss to the Temple community for sure,” said Rosen.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom “Full House” and its Netflix sequel “Fuller House”.

He also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

Saget was also a stand-up comic with a scorching setting, very different from his image of a father on television. But before he moved to Los Angeles and was successful, he started in our area.

As recently as last week, he shared memories with a Jacksonville news anchor, also a Temple alumnus.

“We clung to the technical room,” recalls Saget.

“To Broad and Montgomery by the trucks that made great steak sandwiches,” said Anchor.

“They made great steak sandwiches. Now I don’t go in the trucks as much,” Saget said.

Tributes are pouring in for Saget, found dead Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

According to a preliminary autopsy report, Saget was found dead lying face down on his bed in a luxury hotel room with no signs of trauma

There was no sign of foul play and the room itself was in order, “with items belonging to Mr. Saget on the bedside table, TV cabinet, closet and bathroom”, according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The official cause and mode of death are still pending and the full investigation and autopsy report could take 10 to 12 weeks.

Saget, who has just started his “I Don’t Do Negative Tour”, had traveled across the country. He was scheduled to stop at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

“As a genuine, kind and always funny member of our community we will miss Bob Saget,” the theater tweeted.

On Saturday night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Sunday morning, at 3:42 am, he tweeted: “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. Didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m at new addict to this shit. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022. “

Those who knew him said his death was a huge loss not only to the Temple community, but to fans across the country.

“Just a really upbeat, happy, positive person,” said George Cummings, a former classmate of Saget and current Deputy CEO of Temple TV. “He had a great sense of humor and even at school he intended to do comedy. That’s really what he wanted to do. The fact that he was starting a tour by doing stand-up is a testament to how much he loved it and how much it meant to him. “

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with his first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

– ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.