Bulletin: Grizzlies Outperform Lakers in Hollywood

Memphis has been building up a lot of enemies in the league lately. They are the second youngest team in the NBA and they don’t know their place in the pecking order. It’s the new ones who push the people in line as they walk past. They are relentless, quick, intelligent, and disciplined through it all. And the league is talking to NBA executives, saying our Memphis Grizzlies talk more than any team in the league.

Well get me the DeWayne Wade gif, because I love it!

The first half was kind of a close game until the Grizzlies took a double-digit lead at half-time. At that point, Jaren Jackson was steaming like a two-way star. Desmond Bane continues his efforts for his first All-Star selection. Ja Morant already had several SportsCenters, highlights, but also several other Grizzlies. Pretty much every guy on the rotation displayed flashes of brilliance.

Memphis did a great job slowing down the Lakers, who have been the NBA’s best quick-break team since LeBron James started center. They had yet to lose a game with LeBron at center as they entered that game undefeated after the change.

Even Konchar came back from injury and gave us several exciting games, including a nice dunk in the second half. Ja caught a ridiculous lob from Desmond Bane in a fast alley. Jaren mixed it up with some inside scoring where he’s starting to improve lately.

By the end of the 3rd quarter, the Grizzlies were up almost 30 points. The Grizzlies collected 30 assists early in the fourth period.

In the end, LeBron James clearly wanted to win this game but just didn’t have enough help with his 39 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. He was the only Lakers starter to hit double digits as Vogel held the starters in the fourth quarter. So it was Memphis who handed LeBron his first loss as a starting center in LA.

12:31:25 minutes / 16 points / 5 rebounds / 7 assists / 1 interception / 1 CRAZY block / +20 +/-

Ja Morant is just on another planet right now and his game is so dominant that it is starting to create some tough times for opposing teams. Times when you can tell even the biggest superstars in the league are looking back after Ja is done playing. They look back as if they are looking straight in the eyes of the next NBA era and its awakening for all of us.

If he doesn’t catch alley-oops in transition, he activates his takedown badge by blocking volleyball shots on the back panel. Like the whole team, the entire Morant game was ready for revenge on both sides of the pitch.

There was a moment in the 8:02 minute where Ja went to the edge for an attempted shot and was fouled. As he came back down from the shot attempt and met by his teammates, I noticed LeBron James Star was watching Ja Morant like he was the guy from his rookie deal. LeBron had to catch up and withdraw from him! He also had what was arguably an even better highlight dunk on another quick break. It’s crazy at this point. He didn’t score many points or even come close to his average score with just 17 points, but he didn’t have to. The reason is that he sat for a while as Memphis was up almost 30 points in the 4th quarter. Large opening, large closing for 12

GRADE-A +

DESMOND BANE: 25:41 minutes / 23 points / 4 rebounds / 3 assists / 3 steals / +13 +/-

Bane did his thing as usual. When he was fed assists on away kick-outs, he knocked them out constantly. He made plays out of dribbling and kept the Lakers guards in check. Bane didn’t let them use their small queues to get quick-breaking buckets. He made the Lakers look ridiculous defensively on the perimeter and played a very solid defense preventing the Lakers from gaining confidence on the outside.

GRADE-A

ZIAIRE WILLIAMS: 27:06 minutes / 9 points / 2 rebounds / 3 assists / 1 interception / +4 +/-

Ziaire keeps improving and proving that many people are wrong who thought his ineffectiveness during a COVID season at USC was the trajectory of his NBA career. Ziaire finished with nine points. However, he has recently become a consistent near double-digit marker and this is a nice step in his development. He’s a lot more aggressive and so much more confident that when he shoots I automatically start to assume he’s coming in. He gives us some powerful flashes of a super long weird shot maker. Stay the course, young man.

GRADE- B +

KYLE ANDERSON:

Slo Mo was much better than No Mo and that’s fasho! Kyle was the player of the match as he nearly scored a triple double.

Kyle was the engine that got Memphis off to a very early start with stars Jaren Bane & Ja. Kyle looked like he was making great plays, gave us great defense and made plays to feed his teammates. He looked like a top notch glue guy.

GRADE-A

JAREN JACKSON JR: 29 minutes / 21 points / 12 rebounds / 6 BLOCKS / +22 +/-

The mane had SIX blocks !!!

Trip continues to evolve into a great, immensely gifted two-way man. Jaren reversed shots from deep. He made excellent movements at the station. He took his time and thus took advantage of his size on the much smaller starting lineup of the Lakers.

Jaren was a complete superstar both ways. If he produces both sides like this every night, we can count on him to become an All-Star sooner rather than later. He got a double double with the top rebound play. He also finished with a high of +/- (+22) in a win.

GRADE-A ++

John Konchar: 21:30 minutes / 12 points / 4 rebounds / 1 assist / -2 +/-

Jitty looked pretty good on his return after missing several games. His shot rolled as he reversed his three attempts with the deep burner. He was quick to make plays that resulted in rebounds and even had a highlight dunk. He got lost in the rotations and was caught slumping a few times defensively. That said, he wasn’t too bad to cost the game, even though he was part of the lineup that ceded a huge lead to late Memphis. I’m going to attend the Jittys performance tonight, so let’s get Jitty in town!

CATEGORY B

Brandon Clarke: 16 minutes / 14 points / 3 rebounds 1 assist / 1 interception / +8 +/-

BC had another damn good game on both sides of the field. He made every second of his time seriously injure the Lakers as he nearly scored a point in every minute of his 16 games. He was very active defensively as he positioned every possession perfectly and used it to wreak havoc inside the Lakers tonight. I wish Brandon would someday start shooting his three point attempts without any conscience because he failed all of his attempts from outside of painting.

Doing those jumping shots would force the defenses to play him more honestly and thus unleash his ultra versatility. Until then, Memphis will look forward to enjoying their excellent performance.

GRADE-A +

The rest of the guys: Tyus made some great plays and knocked back crucial shots when needed. He managed to get the guys to shoot and even though he was the general on ground when the Lakers made that run Tyus had an overall solid game as he looked to get his guys to move forward and control the game for profit. of its teams.

GRADE- B +

Xavier Tillman returned to action and offered some decent play, but was mostly a handicap in his limited action. Tillman gave up several buckets at the rim in the 4th quarter. It wasn’t all his fault. The guys were beaten as the Lakers bench played thirsty. However, Xavier didn’t help matters defensively as he was often called up for fouls when he was encountered at the edge of the track trying to help.

GRADE-C

TRAINING: BRAD JONES

With Taylor Jenkins now in health and safety protocols, Brad is making another appearance as an interim head coach in his absence. Brad maintained a deep rotation trusting his guys off the bench to come early and provide different looks for a Lakers team looking to beat Memphis as they recently lost to Memphis in a heartbreak on Beale St. C ‘was another back-to-back game too and it was on the road. Many teams would be rightly tired and out of whack. Considering Memphis came in on an eight-game winning streak, I thought it was very possible, if not expected, that they would abandon this game. I mean the Lakers clearly needed it more than Memphis, especially on home turf. However, #NxtGenGrz does not know their place and they have come to fight.

They also came to make Brad Jones look good, and that’s what they did. The Grizzlies dominated the Lakers and gained almost 30 points in the second half. Brad kept his team in place throughout the second half and even when the Lakers bench made the final inning his young squad never seemed to lose their temper. They just wrapped up and wrapped up the deal late to extend the winning streak to nine in a row!

GRADE-A ++

