Why Lady Macbeth is literature’s most misunderstood villain

This fateful choice, in Lady Macbeth’s case, can best be understood as that of a woman navigating a strongly patriarchal world. If women had ambitions in early modern England, they were primarily to accomplish them through men, and there is a strong feeling that Lady Macbeth missed an opportunity to achieve greatness both because of her sex and her husband Macbeth could have a status on the battlefield but less so in court. Her questioning of her manly courage (“Are you afraid?”) Cannot be seen simply as emasculation, but as an indication that she could have married a man with more political power. “There is a really interesting theme that there is a different tragedy for Lady Macbeth when she is [played] older, she could easily have been queen, “says Whyman.”[Shakespare is] always curious what it’s like to be a female leader and he keeps putting these guys with deep flaws and then suggesting that there is a woman close to them who could have done better. Of course, he was also living in a time when the idea of ​​a queen was very powerful. “Whyman points to Hermione in The Winter’s Tale as another Shakespeare wife who is suffering at the hands of a weak-minded husband. The Queen. virtuous of Sicily is falsely accused of infidelity by King Leonte and is forced to stand trial: “Queen Hermione is treated in a terrible manner [but] she would have ruled the country brilliantly.

King James I may have been the British ruler at the time of Macbeth’s publication, but his predecessor, Elizabeth I, had an obvious influence on Shakespeare. During her ascension to the throne, the monarch challenged gender roles; she refused to submit to marriage arguing that she was “already related to a husband, which is the kingdom of England” while clinging to her female identity in her aesthetic and various speeches, describing her subjects as her ” children “for example. But she also displayed the royal traits (considered masculine due to the traditionally masculine hierarchy) of active agency and decision-making, and was referred to using royal male descriptors, such as’ principal ‘and’ Prince of light. “, As well as being classified as” king “in parliamentary statute for political purposes. However, where Elizabeth I embraced political androgyny and ruled for 45 years, Lady Macbeth loses sex and wanders off. “She thinks the only way to be successful is to follow a patriarchal set of rules,” says Whyman. “She’s not some kind of power-hungry man impersonator, she’s all in her own skin, but she thinks the only way to have an agency in the world is to do this terrible deed and she has it all. Wrong about it. If she kept her morality, therefore her femininity in that sense, that wouldn’t have happened. “

Shakespeare was miles ahead when it comes to female portrayal, and Lady Macbeth is a character who has too often been painted in two-dimensional light. Had she been offered more scenes in the play, her motives might not have seemed so ambiguous to narrow-minded viewers. As it stands, Lady M leaves the room after her sleepwalking scene and in act five scene seven is flagged as dead, obviously by suicide if we are to believe Malcolm’s comment that she ” took her life by herself and by violent hands “. But Coen complicates matters by adding a streak involving Lady Macbeth and noble Ross (Alex Haskell) that suggests even more disloyal act could be involved. Did she throw herself down the stairs either because the guilt was too strong or as an act of atonement, or was she pushed by Ross to get revenge for her husband’s order to murder her cousin? Lady MacDuff? It’s up to the viewer to decide. What is clear is that Macbeth cares for his wife until the end and Coen introduces him by having Washington’s tragic hero watch her lying at the bottom of the fateful staircase, staggering slightly as the pain invades him. The only constant in this adaptation is their love for each other.

McDormand joins a list of welcome women who bring enough depth and layer to this formidable character to fight 400 years of crass misunderstandings that say more about these performers than the multifaceted literary figure Shakespeare created. Lady Macbeth is a tragic and timeless heroine who should be cherished and not despised. “There’s no point in portraying her as mean or suggesting that because she is childless she is, in some ways, hollow and barren and inevitably evil,” says Whyman. “She’s not a villain; she’s complex, she’s curious that we should admire her.”

