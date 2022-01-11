Thrive in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, the keys to artistic success

Part of the Kathy Caprinos Forbes.com series Creativity at Work

For over thirty years, Siobhan Fallon Hogan has been one of the most iconic and recognizable working character actresses, appearing in blockbuster comedies (Men in black) as often as the self-employed (Dancer in the Dark, Dogville). Now, for the first time, Fallon Hogan is appearing in a lead role, starring the tortured but deeply relatable (and often funny) Matriarch in the thriller, Precipitate, which she wrote and produced. Fallon Hogans’ first role was in Daddy’s Girls, and she appeared in (or had played roles in) Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld, Forrest Gump, and many more TV shows and movies.

Precipitate features Fallon Hogans friends and family in his hometown of Rumson, New Jersey and serves as the cornerstone of one of Hollywood’s most overlooked careers. For decades the acting talents of characters like Fallon Hogan have been overlooked, which is part of why she decided to write and produce this female-directed (and cast and edited) film.

This is the story of Barbara OBrien (Fallon Hogan), an Irish Catholic mother living in upstate New York who recites her rosary every day, then swears profusely as she drives her children to school. After her life is ruined when her freshman son Jimmy is involved in a fraternity hazing incident, Barbara resorts to extreme measures. In addition to Fallon Hogan, Precipitate stars Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Walk the line), Jake Las (The animal kingdom, it follows) and Peri Gilpin (Frasier). It’s a powerful story about tragedy and a mother’s love, anchored by Fallon Hogan. Personally, as the mother of an adult son and daughter, I found the film captivating, relevant and deeply moving.

Cinematic threat of Andrew Stover shared, “Siobhan Fallon Hogan is the driving force behind Precipitate, both as a lead actor and a screenwriter. She perfectly embodies the tense, grieving mother with untapped anger. ”

I caught up with Fallon Hogan this month to learn more about her new film, her inspiring career story, the keys to great artistic success in the entertainment business, and the advice she gives to newcomers.

Here’s what she shares:

Kathy Caprino: Siobhan, you have had a very successful career spanning over 30 years in film and television, which many believe is not easy for today’s women in the entertainment business. Can you share what inspired you to become an actress and the hopes and dreams you had for an acting career at the time?

Siobhan Fallon Hogan: I grew up in a big Irish family. Storytelling and humor were central to our concerns. I lived in costumes and wigs. My dad had me delivered Christmas gifts disguised as an elf from the age of 4 until I couldn’t fit into the costume around 12.

I was the class clown all my years in school and my ultimate goal was to be sure Saturday Night Live (SNL). After I finished my MFA at Catholic University, I went to New York and was going nowhere quickly. Believe me, I had no skills. So, in desperation, I wrote a one-woman show playing several characters that I would like to play if by any chance someone would consider fitting me in. Casting directors and agents kept telling me that I would be doing a lot of work in my late 30s and 40s. They said I would become myself because I have a very deep voice and a big red head. I was weird, apparently.

My parents were awesome and my mom always said, “They’re just jealous. The cream rises to the top! I really believed my mom and that, coupled with a trait my dad invented, “undeserved effervescence”, I honestly thought I was living them. I can’t wait to be in my thirties!

So, I auditioned for an improv group, Who is the first ? At New York. Improvisation was all the rage there in the 1980s. I walked into the troupe and there were lines around the theater. After a few weeks, the director offered to write a one-woman show.

I didn’t do much other than answer the phone in a law firm, so I wrote it down and put on the show in the lobby of an Off-Broadway, West Side Arts, the Sunday and Monday evening. I was handing out flyers in Times Square and telling people it was a fantastic Off-Broadway show for only $ 9.99. People thought they were getting a good deal for an Off-Broadway show, but the truth was, I could only afford to play it in the lobby. I set up plastic chairs and filled the place.

A critic of the New York Post came over and gave me a rave review so I thought I was on my way to stardom and brought the show to LA with the $ 5,000 I earned as a receptionist . In LA, I was teaching English as a second language to Japanese students, so my entire audience in the 50-seat theater I rented was Japanese. I was a really bad teacher so they didn’t understand it but they did understand physical comedy.

I brought in reviews pretending to be my own publicist and delivering them chocolate and my flyer and word got out. Pam Thomas from SNL came, Seinfeld came looking for this: my good friend David Goodman, who is now the president of the Writer’s Guild of America, was a writer on Golden girls at the time came and chose me as assistant to Betty White. It was my first TV job! I loved Betty, a real gem and class.

Caprino: With your new movie Precipitate, you wrote this movie and played the lead role. What prompted you to write this, after being an actor for many years?

Fallon Hogan: Whenever I had a lull in my career, I wrote a one-woman show. I am a member of the Atlantic Theater Company in New York founded by David Mamet, William H. Macy, Neil Pepe Mary McCann and several other fabulous people. After giving birth to three children, I put on my second one-woman show. About three years ago my youngest daughter Sinead was heading to college and I thought, I’m sick of myself; I can’t bear to do another one woman show. I’ve been in so many movies maybe I could write one. So I gave it a whirl.

I raised three children with my husband Peter. Bernadette is 26 years old and the New York PostAlbany’s office manager. She broke the history of the nursing home and is fearless. Peter is 23 and an actor and Sinead an actress is 20 and in college. They are fantastic in Precipitate. All three were wild Irish truckers and we gave my husband Peter and I a run for our money and many sleepless nights.

Precipitate had just been lying in bed at 3 a.m. in a fetal position and imagining the worst when they had passed curfew. We all know horror stories and my mind would go. I imagined what I would do if someone hurt my children. The film is a revenge thriller; if you see it you will know that i am definitely not well on my mind or that my irish temperament tends to get the better of me.

Caprino: How did Danish director and screenwriter Lars von Trier and his company Zentropa get involved and what impact did they have?

Fallon Hogan: I have acted in three Lars von Trier films in the last 23 years, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville and The house that Jack built. I love Lars and am danophile because I spent so much time there and they are the best. After writing the screenplay, I sent it to my good friend Robert Patrick, who I have worked with several times over the years, and offered him the role of my husband. He loved it and said, “Do you have any money? I said, “Oh no, but I’m going to pick him up!” I then sent it to Lars and his producers at Zentropa. I had just gone to Cannes with Lars, Matt Dillon and the Zentropa team for the House that Jack built. The producers of Lars made the mistake of telling me, “If you ever write something, let us know.

I sent them the script and they responded and told me that they would like to co-produce the film with me and my husband. I was crazy as my dream came true. Lars producer Vibeke Windelov then recommended my fabulous Danish director Vibeke Muasya and the rest is history.

Caprino: You’ve had a powerful and acclaimed career with great roles in both comedy and drama. How did your dramatic acting emerge after your stint at Saturday Night Live, as it seemed like you mostly did comedy?

Fallon Hogan: After SNL, I played Phoebe at the Shakespeare festivals in New York As you like it in the central park. Fabulous casting director Avy Kaufman saw it and called me up to play a serious role in Lars A dancer in the night. She didn’t know that I was considered an actress in America and gave me a very serious role as the prison warden on Bjork’s death row. I was so exhausted that my daughter had an ear infection that I was able to cry on command. They thought I was a genius. I was really just downcast! Avy Kaufman single-handedly helped me break out of the comedy mold and 23 years later she launched Precipitate.

Caprino: Would you like to write and produce again?

Fallon Hogan: I have and I have done. I wrote another movie last year, Shelter In Solitude with Robert Patrick, Peter Macon, Dan Castellanetta and me. My brilliant team is back. Vibeke Muasya directed, Sabine Emiliani is editing again and Matthias Schubert is our cinematographer. We have a great team, three strong women plus Matthias. Avy and Leeba shot the movie again and this time we shot in my hometown, Cazenovia in the upstate, and the cast and crew were living with friends there. I join Sabine in Paris for the editing after finishing a role in Eileen directed by William Oldroyd and starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie.

Caprino: One final tip for women who want to build an acclaimed and rewarding career in entertainment, and do it their way?

Fallon Hogan: Have faith in your dreams when no one else does. Pray, hope, and don’t worry. What is happening happens and there is no room for jealousy. Live every day like it’s your last and hope you meet fabulous women like i have to help make your dream come true and great men too. There is room for all of us.

For more information visit Precipitate, who had a limited engagement in theaters and is currently available in streaming / VOD.

