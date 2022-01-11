Calling 911, new details revealed about actor’s death in Orlando

Authorities released the redacted audio of the 911 call made to police after actor Bob Saget was found unconscious in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. On Sunday, January 9.

Saget was found in bed in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) said. “The detectives found no signs of criminal act or drug use in this case,” they wrote on Facebook.

On the call, a hotel employee told a 911 operator that staff found an “unconscious guest” who was not breathing and had no pulse.

According to the OCSO incident report, family members called the hotel to do a welfare check on Saget. He was due to leave the hotel but had not been in contact with any member of his family, the report said.

A member of the Ritz-Carlton security team knocked on Saget’s hotel room door “several times” but received no response, police said. They then entered the room and found Saget “cold to the touch, yellow and sweaty,” the police report said.

Caller: “We have an unresponsive guest in a room. “

911: “No reaction, no breathing?” “

Caller: “Not responding, not breathing and no pulse.”

The unconscious guest has been identified as Saget, 65.

Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m., according to the report.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it did not anticipate any further update in the case, and said the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause of death.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian was on tour in Florida and had carried out at Ponte Vedra beach the day before.

Saget was reportedly found in his bed with all the lights off. It was then that 911 was called.

Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. on Sunday. MPs say they immediately checked for signs of crime, and there were none.

“The room itself was in order with items belonging to Mr. Saget on the bedside table, the TV cabinet, the closet and the bathroom,” the report said.

The actor was found with his “left arm crossed over his chest while his right arm rested on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen.”

Hotel management spoke with Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, by phone to inform her of his death.

Saget allegedly used his room key to enter the room early in the morning. He was due to leave on Sunday and his family had not heard from him, so they alerted security.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Saget, who is best known for playing Danny Tanner on the “Full House” sitcom, was in Florida this weekend for his “Bob Saget: I Don’t Do Negative Tour” comedy tour. He had performed in Orlando at Hard Rock Live on Friday night and in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

