Governor-elect Youngkin’s cabinet continues to take shape





Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin quickly filled key administrative positions just days before his inauguration. (Wikipedia) IN THE STATE – The office of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is starting to fill up just days before he is sworn in on Saturday, Jan.15. On Monday, January 10, the Youngkin team announced John Littel as their pick for Secretary of Health and Human Resources, exit of the Commonwealth Public security and internal security. This was the last cabinet position to be full. As of Jan. 1, Youngkin’s transition team has named his picks for eight cabinet positions. By announcing in particular this coal lobbyist and former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew R. Wheeler as Commonwealth Secretary of Natural Resources. Virginia needs a diverse energy portfolio to fuel our economic growth, the continued preservation of our natural resources and a comprehensive plan to combat sea level rise, ”Youngkin said of Wheeler in a statement. Press. Other recently appointed cabinet members include Craig Crenshaw as the head of Veterans Affairs and Defense. Crenshaw served as a logistician in the Marine Corps and retired as a major general. Crenshaw capped his thirty-year military career as Director of the Workforce Management Position for the US Marine Corps. Youngkin appointed Richard Cullen as Advisor to the Governor. In this role, Cullen, who served as attorney general of Virginia at the time Governor George Allen, will provide legal advice and guidance to Youngkin. The other members of the cabinet are as follows:

