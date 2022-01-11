Kristen Stewart said she wanted her unborn child to look like Hrithik Roshan





Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been repeatedly named the sexiest Asian man in the world. He has a huge fan base not only in India but all over the world. In an interview, Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart admitted to being a fan of the actor and expressed her wish to collaborate with the Bollywood star. Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan is renowned for attracting everyone with his excellent appearance. According to an India Today article, Kristen Stewart also expressed her admiration for the actor. So much so that she even said that if she ever had a baby boy, she wanted him to look like Hrithik Roshan. “If I have a (little) boy, I want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with the eyes of Rob (her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson),” Stewart remarked. Kristen Stewart, who got engaged to Dylan Meyer last year, added: “If anyone comes up with a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He’s such a wonderful and handsome actor. “ Hrithik Roshan’s mood was improved by the compliment. “It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and my day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth,” he said. he said in an interview in 2013. On the work side, the first preview of Roshan’s upcoming film, “Vikram Vedha,” aired today, January 10th. The film is an action thriller movie directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had important roles in the Tamil version. The old folk tale Baital Pachisi inspired the tale of “Vikram Vedha”. Vikram, a police officer, sets out on a quest to assassinate the gangster Vedha. He surrenders and tells the officer stories that change his mind about right and wrong.

