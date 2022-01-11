Golden Globes 2022: Squid Game actor O Yeong-su, 77, wins first Golden Globe for Player 001

Squid Game star O Yeong-su won this year’s Golden Globe Best Supporting Television Actor award for his role in the hit drama Netflix.

The 77-year-old South Korean actor, who has never won a Golden Globe before, took home the top prize for his portrayal of Oh II-nam, also known as The Host or Player 001.

O Yeong-su is the first Korean actor in Golden Globe history to win an award and defeated Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) ).

His victory was announced at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, after this year’s live broadcast was canceled due to a lack of diversity in nominations.

The Golden Globes are generally considered a good indicator of who will win Oscar gold later in the year.

O Yeong-su began his acting career on stage, appearing in over 200 theatrical productions from 1967 before moving on to film and television.

Since its release in September, Squid Game has become Netflix’s game.most-watched series in 94 countries, with 142 million households connected to watch South Korean dystopian drama.

In October, O Yeong-su revealed how much his life has changed since the release of Squid Game.

“I feel like I’m floating in the air. It makes me think, “I need to calm myself down, organize my thoughts, and hold back right now,” he told MBC’s How Do You Play? according toSoompi.

“So many people have contacted me and since I do not have a manager to help me, it is difficult for me to manage the volume of calls and messages I receive. So my daughter helped me.

” Things have changed a lot. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I must now be aware of [how I appear to others]. It made me think that being famous is also difficult.

Squid Game revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of them heavily in debt, risk their lives playing a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win a multi-million dollar cash prize.

The title of the series is based on a Korean children’s game of the same name.

Squid Game was nominated for Best Television Drama Series at the Golden Globes this year.

The series’ lead actor, Lee Jung-Jae, was also nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama Series, but lost to Jeremy Strong of Succession.