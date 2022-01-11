Despite doubts about vaccine rules, Rosemont officials are doing “our best” on enforcement





Rosemont officials said Monday they were doing “our best” to enforce Cook County’s proof of vaccination warrant at municipality-owned venues such as the Allstate Arena and the Rosemont Theater. But the village – a northwestern suburban entertainment and dining destination – typically takes a hands-off approach to enforcing the rules at the city’s dozens of restaurants. “We don’t have the bodies to make sure everyone controls everyone,” said Mayor Brad Stephens, who expressed his displeasure with the rules that went into effect on January 3. “We don’t have a body to enforce them.” The Cook County Health Department order requires people 5 years of age and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, cinemas, concerts and other entertainment venues serving as the food. There are a number of such venues in Rosemont, which is home to the village-owned Allstate Arena, the Rosemont Theater, the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district and the Dome of the Parkway Bank sports complex. In the 19,000-seat arena, which hosted two Chicago Wolves games over the weekend, Monterrey Security guards check vaccination cards, Stephens said, and county health department signs. indicating “vaccination and masks required” are posted at the doors. “We’re complying as best we can, without crossing the line and so a lot of people are wondering if this is a violation of HIPAA (Privacy Act),” Stephens said. At the convention center, which has several concession stands, compliance checks are in the hands of the management staff of each show, he said. The longtime local mayor, who also serves as the Republican state representative for the region, joined other suburban officials for a brief Zoom call with County Council Chairman Toni Preckwinkle and the official. of Rachel Rubin’s health department just before the term of office took effect. Stephens said he wished county officials had requested more information from municipalities, although he acknowledged that small changes had been made. For example, proof of vaccination is not required at the indoor sports dome belonging to the village, as long as the concession stands are closed. “I don’t think it’s been given enough thought,” he said of the county order. Village officials have sent information on proof of vaccination rules to all businesses in the town. Some restaurants have signage on their front doors, and some don’t, Stephens said. He said complaints of non-compliance should be directed to county officials. For his part, Stephens went to dinner at Gibson’s Steakhouse over the weekend, where he showed the host a photo of his vaccination card on his phone. “It’s a mandate for businesses,” he said.

