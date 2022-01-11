Bollywood-inspired fashion outfits for the festival





New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri is the traditional festival of India which marks the end of winter and welcomes a longer day. It is celebrated on January 13 of each year. The festival is celebrated with great grandeur and excitement, especially in the Punjab. On the auspicious feast day, people light a huge bonfire in the evening, then the family takes the parikrama, offering corn kernels, revrdi, peanuts, corn, sesame seeds, etc. in the burning fire. This day is of particular importance in the life of married women and in those who don their traditional avatar to celebrate this beautiful holiday. While all women look lovely in any traditional outfit, we’ve brought you a special clothing guide to look even more gorgeous. Here are some Bollywood inspired fashion outfits that you can opt for during the Lohri festival. Kangana Ranaut Take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut’s look and opt for a brightly colored Salwar suit. Alia bhatt Silk sarees can be worn anywhere, be it a casual affair or a festival. Alia Bhatt’s sari look will have you salivating everywhere. Go for a saree and pair your look with large earrings. Janhvi Kapoor Brightly colored outfits are all the rage these days. This multi-colored saree from Janhvi’s closet will make you look a little more radiant for the festival. Sarah Ali Khan Forever Fresh and flawless is what comes to mind after looking at this outfit, go for this bold look to make the festival look your best. Shanaya Kapoor A plain sari with a heavily embroidered blouse, a very simple but very elegant look. Complete your look with a chunky earring and pair it with Gajra. Posted by:

Ashita Singh

