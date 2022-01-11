Tribute to an artistic collaborator of Hershey Felders Mozart and Figaro in Vienna | Chicago News





As countless theaters around the world continue to delay, cancel or prematurely close productions, Hershey Felder the actor / pianist / writer / director whose biographical solo musicals about composers ranging from George Gershwin and Irving Berlin in Beethoven and Tchaikovsky conquered Chicago audiences have been gaining momentum for many years.

Throughout the pandemic and working from his home in Firenze, Italy, with the support of a large number of largely Italian artists, he has feverishly created, performed and produced entire seasons of world premieres. which he labeled musical films. A remarkable hybrid art form, they merge theater, music and cinema into productions available to stream as an annual series or as a single performance. In the process, Felder may well set some sort of record for forging over the past two years with immense creativity and determination which, ironically enough, has also resulted in an about-face in the one-man shows for which he is largely. known, to large-scale works in which he remains a major figure but surrounded by complete casts and elaborate production values. On top of all this, it is now amassing an invaluable permanent archive which, beyond its great entertainment value, could also eventually become an invaluable educational tool for art-hungry schools.

Felders ‘latest work, premiering this weekend, is Mozart and Figaro in Vienna, a fascinating look at the creation of The Marriage of Figaro, the first of the composers’ three great operas in Italian. But it’s not at all a variation on Peter Shaffers’ play, Amadeus. In fact, Mozart has very little to say here. His music speaks eloquently for him, and he is played by Filippo Ciabatti, the conductor (made up of members of Maggio Musicale Fiorentina) who performs throughout the film.





The character who directs the work, and is ably played at two separate ages by Felder (who also plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A major on a keyboard appropriate at the time), is Lorenzo Da Ponte. He is the largely unrecognized poet / librettist who not only adapted the controversial French pieces by Beaumarchais that gave birth to the character of Figaro, but also convinced Mozart to write the opera and succeeded in having it approved by the Holy Emperor. Roman Joseph II so that he could receive his first performances in Vienna in 1786.

Da Ponte, who was born into a Jewish family who changed their names and converted to Catholicism to escape anti-Semitism (and who was even ordained a priest), was Mozart’s crucial collaborator on Figaro and then on Don Giovanni and Cosi fan tuti. But he never got the recognition or fame he thinks he deserves. He survived Mozart (the child prodigy who died at the age of 35) by several decades, wrote the libretto for 28 operas by several different composers and spent much of his life in New York where he wrestled for a living, ran a bookstore, promoted and taught the Italian language, and eventually succeeded in establishing the first purpose-built opera theater in the city.

Much of the story told here concerns how Da Ponte sold the Emperor the wit, emotional depth, and musical beauty of The Marriage of Figaro, the opera widely considered to be one of the greatest works of Mozart. And much of the story Felder tells takes place in a stately room in the Emperor’s Palace in what could best be described as an 18th-century version of a backers’ hearing, with a selection of scenes and of arias and orchestral sequences that suggest both the story told and the beauty and charm of Mozart’s score. (The golden frame of it all is a large hall at Palazzo Gianfigliazzi in central Florence – a perfect substitute for the authentic Vienna site that has become banned from filming due to COVID-19.)





Jay Natelle stars as the Emperor, with fine performances from Nathan Gunn, the American baritone, as Count Almaviva, the middle-aged man married to the adorable Countess Rossina (soprano Ekaterina Siurina), but is determined to leave her. and marrying Susanna (soprano Hila Plitmann), the beautiful countess young chambermaid who plans to marry Figaro (baritone Timothy Renner), the count’s valet. Meanwhile, the count even has the audacity to accuse the young page, Cherubino (a trouser role played by soprano Xenia Tziouvaras), of being a butterfly in love.

Of course, the actual opera is much longer and convoluted, and although it is categorized as a bouffe opera (comic opera), there is a lot that captures the often painful nature of love and betrayal. while putting an advantage on its more playful elements. . But to experience all of this you will have to go to an opera house. And when you do, I’d bet your program’s librettist name will hit a much richer chord.

For more details, information on subscribing or purchasing individual tickets, visit hersheyfelder.net.

To note: Upcoming productions for the Felders 2022 season (which began with a story about the poet Dante), include musical world premieres about Verdi, Chopin, a Holocaust survivor / teacher in the United States, and The Roots of Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism) in Spain, with a tribute to Stephen Sondheim as an extra.

In addition, Felder has named as beneficiaries of his productions a group of regional theaters in the United States, which includes the Chicagos Porchlight Music Theater.

