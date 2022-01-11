Famous Song Lyrics Change to Fit Times | Culture & Leisure

During the lifetime of a song, performing artists may take musical or lyrical liberties for a number of reasons. Recently, local musicians explained why traditional and popular music has changed over time.

From The Star Spangled Banner to Auld Lang Syne, the songs face cuts in their verse and lyrical modifications. Most Americans know only the first verse of the national anthem; some might be surprised or even offended by parts, including these words in the third verse: “No refuge could save the hireling and the slave from the terror of theft or the darkness of the grave. …”

Sam Cox, Ragland’s bassist, said the biggest tweaks artists will make to a song relate to the genre.

Elton John just remade [Hank William] Cold heart with Dua Lipa. Lots of songs are remade to fit the times, Cox said.

Autumn Ragland said people cover songs all the time and they will adjust the lyrics to suit their own styles.

Nicki Minaj remade Sir Mix-a-lots Baby Got Back, which highlighted a specific line in the song, Ragland said.

One reason that artists can change the lyrics of a song is to adapt to the values ​​of the day. Older American songs were written at different times when racial stereotypes were normalized.

There has been some talk about Tim McGraws Indian Outlaw. The whole song just stereotypes Indians, Ragland said. The locals are annoyed by the song. Now in social media there is an awareness, I think people are trying to be more sensitive. If artists want to keep a career, they have to update their values.

Cox said another reason artists stop singing or resume songs is because of disputes over the original songs. Sometimes artists tear off other songs without even realizing it.

It’s so easy to do, Cox said.

Ragland added that it’s almost impossible to create a new song from scratch and artists have to take inspiration from somewhere. Every now and then, artists cross a legal line, which requires them to adjust or cut a song.

Denyce Dunham-Finch and Deborah L. Duvall of Oklahoma Wildlife also intervened.

Duvall explained that the artists will be changing the lyrics to reflect the individual singing. She will often sing The House of the Rising Sun, by The Animals, which was written from a poor boy’s perspective.

I looked appalled when I got a male character singing it. It encourages me to keep doing it, she said.

She added that the songs are often edited because the original lyrics can be seen as surprising, threatening or offensive.

Oklahoma Wildlife adjusted John Prines The Crash (Things Could Be Worse) “to get rid of racist language.

For Christmas, they will put aside the fourth verse of We Three Kings which says: the myrrh is mine; its bitter scent breathes a life of dawning darkness; weeping, sighing, bleeding, dying, sealed in the frozen tomb.

Dunham-Finch thinks it’s healthy that the songs sometimes go through some edits.

Power of Love by Céline Dions is taken up by a number of men who change the lyrics of Im your lady, and you are my man to Youre my lady, and I am your man.

The artists will make changes to the songs to reflect their own values, as well as to improve their ability to do them justice, she said.