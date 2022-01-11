Entertainment
Walk of Fame Star for “This Is Us” Milo Ventimiglia is Right Next to TV Wife Mandy Moore – NBC Los Angeles
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday in honor of Emmy-nominated actor Milo Ventimiglia, best known for his roles in “This Is Us” and “Gilmore Girls.”
Jon Huertas, cast member of “This Is Us,” and Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of “Gilmore Girls,” joined Ventimiglia to speak at the ceremony at 11:30 am PT at 6562 Hollywood Blvd., between Whitley Avenue and Schrader Boulevard. The star was next to Mandy Moore, who plays the Ventimiglia character’s wife in “This Is Us”.
The star is the 2,710th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.
“This star represents a great group of people,” he said. “Milo Ventimiglia might say, but he’s actually made up of 26 years of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”
The ceremony comes a day before the broadcast of the second episode of the sixth and final season of “This Is Us” on NBC.
Born July 8, 1977 in Anaheim and raised in neighboring Orange, a high school graduate from El Modena, Ventimiglia told City News Service he “knew early enough” that he wanted to be an actor. He made his television debut in 1995, playing the guest role in an episode of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.
Ventimiglia’s first lead role in the series came in the teenage comedy drama “Opposite Sex,” which ran for eight episodes on Fox in the summer of 2000.
Ventimiglia’s decisive role came in 2001 when he joined the cast of The WB comedy-drama “Gilmore Girls” in its second season as troubled and brooding teenager Jess Mariano. He remained a member of the cast during its third season, had a recurring role in its fourth, and made an appearance in its sixth.
Other Ventimiglia TV credits include being an actor in the 2006-10 NBC superhero series “Heroes” and recurring roles in the period NBC family drama “American Dreams”, the ABC legal drama “Boston Public” and Fox’s Batman origin story “Gotham.”
The credits of the cinema of Ventimiglia, in particular in the comedy-drama of 2019 “The art of running in the rain”; portraying Rocky Balboa’s son (Sylvester Stallone) in “Rocky Balboa” and “Creed II”; with Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy “Second Act”; “This is my boy” and “Grown Ups 2”.
In 2016, Ventimiglia auditioned to play family patriarch Jack Pearson in NBC’s critically acclaimed family drama “This Is Us”.
Unlike many actors in Milo’s position or with name recognition, Milo was ready to step in and read for the role, ”creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman told City News Service. “He was the first member of the cast that locked me up, the very day he read to me that I knew he was going to be the guy and the cast built around him.”
Ventimiglia “works harder than any actor I’ve ever worked with,” said Fogelman, who also produced the 2012-14 ABC comedy “The Neighbors”; the 2015-16 ABC fantasy musical “Galavant”; and the 2016 Fox baseball drama “Pitch”.
“He devours his scripts, his dialogue, he makes it a part of himself,” Fogelman said. “It makes him completely authentic on screen – which is why so many people see Jack when they watch him, not Milo playing Jack.”
Ventimiglia received Emmy nominations for lead actor in a prime-time drama series for his work on “This Is Us” in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Fogelman described Ventimiglia as “an incredibly serious guy – he takes his job seriously, he takes his relationships seriously, he takes his role on the show very seriously”.
“But he’s also very funny and very easy to hook up once he’s done,” Fogelman said. “I appreciate him and be around him. He’s one of the many people I’m going to miss very much working with and I’ll be looking for opportunities to get back into his orbit after the series ends.”
