“Squid Game” actor O Yeong-su and “Pose” star Michaela Jae Rodriguez achieve historic Golden Globe victories

With no live or streamed TV event, the Golden Globes were quieter than usual this year, but some stars made history at the awards show nonetheless. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe for her role in “Pose”. And “Squid Game” star O Yeong-su became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

O’s portrayal of “Player 001” – which came with a twist – wowed fans of the ultra-popular “Squid Game” and won him the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series award. The show quickly became Netflix’s biggest series launch, with “111 million fans,” the streaming service said in October.

The 77-year-old South Korean star is “widely regarded as one of South Korea’s greatest stage actors,” according to the Globes. He has appeared in over 200 theatrical productions and has held roles in television and film.

Some of O’s “Squid Game” co-stars congratulated him on his social media victory. “Well done!” wrote Lee Byung-hun, who played the “Front Man” of the Squid Games.

Star of the show Lee Jung-jae also posted about O’s victory on Instagram.

O was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series alongside Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show”, Kieran Culkin for “Succession”, Mark Duplass for “The Morning Show” and Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso” .

With his first major American award to his credit, O has not finished acting. He is expected to play Sigmund Freud in Mark St. Germain’s play “Freud’s Last Session”, according to the Globes.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also made history with her best actress in a television series. The actress, who began her career as MJ Rodriguez, is a trans woman who plays a trans woman living with HIV / AIDS.

In 2021, she became the first transgender performer to receive an Outstanding Nomination for Leading Actress at the Emmy Awards.

Although she did not win this award, she won the Globe last night, beating Uzo Aduba for “In Treatment”, Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show”, Christine Baranski for “The Good Fight” and Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Conte.”

“Pose,” which deals with African-American and Latin New York City drag ball culture in the 1980s, was created by producer Ryan Murphy.

Murphy chose actors by interviewing potential candidates about their own lives and life experiences. “This is how he brought together the largest cast of transgender actors of all time, of which Rodriguez plays mother Bianca Evangelista, the heart and soul of the series,” said the Globes.

After his historic victory, Rodriguez took to Instagram to share his excitement. “OMG OMGGG !!!!” she wrote. “Wow! You talk about a sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door to a lot more young talent.”

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream, change minds with LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies, WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach for the stars !!!!! ” his message continued.

“Pose” co-star Billy Porter offered Rodriguez a “huge congratulation” for his Instagram story. Co-featured Angelica Ross also posted about the victory, writing: “Congratulations to the incomparable @ mjrodriguez7 !!! Since the first season you have been leading our family and our cast with so much heart and skill. Let’s celebrate !!!”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which nominates and chooses Golden Globe recipients, announced last week the 79th annual awards ceremony would not be broadcast. “Due to the current pandemic outbreak, health and safety remains a top priority for the HFPA,” the association said in a statement. declaration.

HFPA has been accused by key Hollywood figures of financial irregularities and a ruling lack of diversity in its limbs.

“Pose” and “Squid Game” were nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, but lost to “Succession”. Other big wins include “Hacks” for the best television series – musical or comedy; “The Power of the Dog” for Best Film – Drama; and “West Side Story” for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

