Bob Chapek describes the ‘three pillars’ for Disney going forward – The Hollywood Reporter

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek described three “strategic pillars” for the company’s future in a memo to staff on Monday. Chapek’s memo comes as Disney prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023.

“I believe that our mission for this year is clear: to prepare the ground for our second century and ensure that Disney’s next 100 years are as successful as the first, “Chapek wrote in the memo, before describing the” pillars. “

The first pillar is “storytelling excellence,” which Chapek called “Disney magic” in his memo. Storytelling and creation were the center of Bob Iger’s attention after stepping down as CEO in 2020, and Chapek’s memo makes it clear that he intends to get involved in the process.

“To that end – and in addition to all of my other creative meetings – I’m establishing a new standing monthly meeting with our top creative leaders to discuss the opportunities we face as a storytelling business,” Chapek wrote. “This will encourage collaboration, the sharing of best practices and stimulate ideation between studios. “

Iger officially left the company at the end of 2021, Chapek writing on Monday that he was “extremely grateful for the tremendous foundation that Bob Iger has left us.”

The second pillar is “innovation,” which Chapek says should leverage the company’s “franchise ecosystem”.

“Since Steamboat Willie, we’ve been the world’s greatest innovative storytellers,” Chapek wrote. “This must continue as technology evolves, providing our creative teams with new canvases like the Metaverse to paint on. “

The final pillar is a “relentless focus on our audience” and placing consumers as the “North Star” of the business. The evolution of Disney’s theatrical and streaming strategy appears to play a pivotal role in this area (more recently the company revealed that Pixar’s Turn red will go directly to Disney +)

“Right now their behavior is telling us and our industry that the way they want to experience entertainment is changing – and changing rapidly thanks to technology and the pandemic,” Chapek writes. “We have to evolve with our audience, not work against them. And so we will put them at the center of every decision we make. “

Chapek also thanked employees who had to work from offices, studios or theme parks, and those who worked from home while balancing childcare needs. Chapek added that “our long-term goal is to provide more flexibility,” suggesting the company may adjust its work plans in the future.

Read Chapek’s full memo below.

Team,

As we start the new year, I want to share our mission and the strategic pillars that will be the key to our success, but first, I want to start 2022 on a note of gratitude to all of you, your talent, your dedication and your optimism. during the most disruptive period in our company’s history.

Thanks to you, we are going through the pandemic and coming out of it stronger than ever. Over the past two years, we have continued to tell the best stories in the world, reorganized ourselves and accelerated our transformation to better serve audiences and guests. We looked inside during a time of social disruption, saw all that remained to be done, and made some significant changes. And of course we have undergone a change of leadership and I am extremely grateful for the tremendous foundation that Bob Iger left us.

You achieved these things in a once-in-a-century pandemic, and I want to thank those whose roles require them to be in the office or in one of our parks, as well as those who work from home while managing the home learning and childcare gaps. I also appreciate your patience as we begin to reopen our offices. Our long-term goal is to provide greater flexibility, and your leaders will be in touch as the plans evolve.

It’s ironic that this disruption is happening as we prepare to celebrate our company’s 100th anniversary. For nearly a century, we’ve defined and redefined entertainment, created countless unforgettable memories, and thrilled fans and families around the world. It is a simply unrivaled heritage and a welcome responsibility that we must build on.

And so I think our mission for this year is clear: to set the stage for our second century and to make Disney’s next 100 years as successful as the first. To do this, we will focus on three pillars.

First of all, the excellence of the storytelling. What makes Disney so unique is that the stories we tell are meaningful to people. They inspire, give hope, bring us together, light up the world around us and create memories. It’s Disney magic, and we need to keep raising the creative bar higher and higher. To that end, and in addition to all of my other creative meetings, I’m establishing a new standing monthly meeting with our top creative leaders to discuss the opportunities we face as a storytelling business. This will encourage collaboration, sharing of best practices, and boost ideation between studios.

Second, innovation. Since Steamboat Willie, we are the world’s greatest innovative storytellers. This must continue as technology evolves, providing our creative teams with new canvases like the Metaverse to paint on. We need to be especially innovative as we seek to bring stories to life in new ways, especially if they enhance what many call our “franchise ecosystem,” which is one of the things that sets us apart.

And third, relentlessly focus on our audience. We are a large company with many constituents and stakeholders, all of whom have a place in our decision-making. But at the end of the day, our most important guide, our North Star, is the consumer. Right now, their behavior is telling us and our industry that the way they want to experience entertainment is changing and changing rapidly thanks to technology and the pandemic. We need to evolve with our audience, not work against them. We will therefore put them at the center of every decision we make.

When you look at the entertainment landscape, I think Disney is the only one. We have the world’s most creative storytelling engine and the world’s most beloved brands and franchises, which we can bring to life in ways no one else can. We have a portfolio of distribution platforms across the globe, including powerful streaming services, with the ability to reach audiences anywhere, anytime. We have the # 1 news organization and the most trusted brand in sports. We bring people together and create magical memories that last a lifetime in our parks and on our cruise ships. We have a unique ability to impact culture and connect with people on deeply personal levels. And we’ve got you, the best team in the business.

I couldn’t think of a better combination and couldn’t be more optimistic about our future. I look forward to setting the stage for our next century with all of you and creating the unique mark of magic that only Disney can do.

Bob