Kate Middleton shares 3 new official portraits on her 40th birthday – National
New portraits of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, signal a new era for a woman on the verge of becoming Queen Consort.
The Duchess celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with the release of three official portraits taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.
The photos, taken in November at Kew Gardens in London, will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery and will be on display at three locations close to the heart of Middleton, part of the Portrait Gallery of Go home project.
The Duchess shared photos on social networks, adding: “Thank you for all your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits,” and signed the message with a simple “C” for Catherine.
The first photo shared shows Middleton in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen white chiffon dress, looking into the distance. Her stunning sapphire engagement ring is highlighted by a train of ribbon wrapped around her finger, coming from the shoulder knots of the dress.
Her hair is different from her usual bouncy bangs, appearing in tighter, more natural curls instead.
She wears a pair of classic pearl earrings from her late mother-in-law, which were a gift given to Diana before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981.
As many royal watchers have pointed out, the photos are reminiscent of photos taken of a young Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother by photographer Cecil Beaton.
In the second photo, the Duchess changes things up, literally. Her hair is parted on the left side, for a change (she usually parted it on the right side) and she is shown with bold red lips and windblown hair. She also dons a pair of Queen’s Diamond Frame earrings.
Her red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen pocket (!) Dress features a large puffed sleeve and channels the energy of the glamorous shots Princess Diana loved to take.
Stylistically, the third photo mixes the energy of the previous two the glamorous headshot with black and white romance. She wears a white McQueen dress and Diana’s pearl earrings again, but this time the focus is on her face and smile.
According to People Magazine, the children of Middleton helped choose this particular photo as one to place in the portrait gallery.
The new photos will be on display during 2022 in Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey, before traveling to the Portrait Gallery in 2023.
Berkshire is where Middleton grew up, St. Andrews is where the Duchess and Prince William met while studying at St. Andrews University and Anglesey is where the couple shared a home for the first time after their marriage in 2011.
According to Google Translate, Roversi told the Italian newspaper that Middleton was “apprehensive” during the photoshoot, explaining that although she is often filmed by paparazzi or at in-person events, she rarely poses for photos alone.
He said the key to capturing the photos was natural light and a relaxed environment.
“Her with little makeup, no hairstyle, simple pearl earrings, a ring. The focal point of Kate’s face is her gaze and smile. I didn’t want her to be too Lady Duchess, too established, but purer and more contemporary as possible, even more timeless, “he told the newspaper.
Roversi also shared that there are photos that have yet to be released to the public, including a dance by the duchess.
“In the end, I wanted to take photos on the move, so with that gorgeous wide skirt, I made it dance in front of my camera, a sort of fast-paced waltz mixed with a pinch of rock ‘n roll,” a- he shared.
Meanwhile, royals wished Middleton a very happy birthday on Sunday.
On Instagram, the Royal Family’s official account shared images of Kate alongside Queen Elizabeth. “I wish the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” the royal family wrote.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their own tribute to Kate on their Clarence House Instagram account.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duchess was scheduled to celebrate her milestone birthday at a small private family party.
