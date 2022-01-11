Entertainment
Oprah produces documentary on Sidney Poitier for Apple
Among his many accomplishments, Sidney Poitier became the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, in 1963. Following his death last Friday at the age of 94, Poitier’s legacy was celebrated by revisiting words of wisdom gleaned from his memoir (a choice from Oprah’s Book Club!) and his filmography.
An upcoming documentary on Apple TV + will offer an even more comprehensive look at his life and its impact on culture. Over a year of preparation, the untitled project will be produced by Oprah, Poitier’s longtime friend, and will be directed by Reginald Hudlin, who also directed The black godfather and Marshal.
Oprah and Poitier first met in 2000 on The Oprah Winfrey Show, although it could be said that their relationship began in 1964, when the then 10-year-old Oprah saw Poitier accept the Oscar for her performance in Field lilies. “In my mind I knew that because you won the Oscar I too could do something special and I didn’t even know what it was,” Oprah told Poitier when they first met. “I thought, If he can be that, I wonder what I can be.“
Poitier and Oprah had multiple public discussions following this meeting. Poitiers surprised him during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Oprah Winfrey Show, joined her for a two-part episode of Masterclasses, and sat down with her after choosing her memoirs, The measure of a man, for his book club in 2007. The documentary, in a way, continues the work Oprah did to shed light on Poitier’s life story, as well as the values and principles he acquired along the way.
Although Poitier was born in Miami in 1927, he spent most of his childhood on a small island in the Bahamas. The child of poor tomato farmers, Poitier dropped out of school at the age of 13, after only a year and a half of teaching in the classroom. Speaking to Oprah in 2000 for O, Oprah magazine, Poitier explained how he maintained his self-esteem as he adjusted to culture shock in the United States.
“When I got to the age of 15, almost everything I heard was like, ‘There are different values here. Here you are not who you think you are. But I came with 15 years of preparation. I was strong enough to say to myself: “The me that I have been for 15 years, I like that! It is a free me. I can’t adapt to being a restricted self, ”he said.
After extraordinary progress, Poitier moved to New York, where he learned to read and did odd jobs while pursuing an acting career. He became virtually the only black movie star of the 50s and 60s. With his roles in The provocateurs, 1958; A raisin in the sun, 1961; Guess who’s coming to dinner 1967; and to sir, with love, 1967, Poitiers transformed the way black characters were portrayed in Hollywood and played a major role in reshaping the culture.
“He was extremely influential. He is an actor who changed the minds of many whites about blacks. About seeing black people as complex human beings. He paved the way for so many generations of black actors to follow. There were very few role models for him, but he was the role model, ”film teacher Jacqueline Stewart said at a press conference. PBS program commemoration of Poitier.
Upon Poitier’s death, Oprah reflected on her life and the impact it had on hers. “For me the tallest of the ‘Big Trees’ has fallen,” Oprah said. “My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of wisdom. Denzel Washington, who was the second black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, said, “He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years.”
Hudlin, who is directing the upcoming Apple TV + documentary, also provided his perspective on the impact of Poitier. “Sidney Poitier defined virility, he defined excellence, class and elegance. He represented the best of the black experience, the immigrant experience, the artistic journey and the American dream, ”he wrote on Twitter.
While waiting for the documentary’s release, you will be able to learn more about Poitier’s life in his own words and his conversations with Oprah.
