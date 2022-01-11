saina nehwal: Sexist comment or just an idiom? Actor Siddharth ticked off Saina Nehwal, NCW and netizens with his “vulgar” tweet





Actor Siddharth found himself in the midst of a serious Twitter controversy on Monday. Recently, the actor took to the microblogging site to respond to a tweet from badminton ace Saina Nehwal, in which the 31-year-old condemned the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ convoy. in the Punjab. The Commuter also wrote that in a country where the Prime Minister himself is not safe, no one else is. The Rang De Basanti actor, in his response to Nehwals’ observation, wrote: Subtle world champion rooster … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna. Coq subtle world champion … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz – Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 1641440971000 The use of sexual innuendos (or his pun for the shuttlecock used in the game of badminton) in his response quickly sparked a storm on Twitter with netizens calling out the actor for his sexist comment and accusing him of using derogatory and vulgar remarks. The Chashme Baddoor actor in his defense said the word rooster is used to refer to the idiom of the rooster and the bull and has no sexually explicit meaning. The actor wrote in his defense, COCK & BULL That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and catchy! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period. “COCK & BULL” This is the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and suggestive! Nothing disrespectful was wanted, https://t.co/LFJrPaZjxh – Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 1641801649000 However, neither Nehwal, nor NCW, nor internet users are convinced. The National Commission for Women (NCW) urged Twitter to block the Rang De Basanti actor’s account for his alleged “obscene and inappropriate” response to Saina Nehwal. The NCW claimed the comment was misogynistic, outraged a woman’s modesty and amounted to disrespect, and insulted the dignity of women. President Rekha Sharma wrote to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the case and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of the law. The panel called for swift and strict action against him for using indecent language against women on social media, ”the panel said. in a report. @NCWINdia has taken notice. President @shamarekha wrote to @DGPMaharashtra to investigate and register https://t.co/Qn1GAgBunY – NCW (@NCWINdia) 1641804570000 Nehwal too, is not satisfied with the response of the actors. In a recent interview, the badminton champion spoke about the heckling caused by Siddharth’s tweet and said that while she liked Siddharth as an actor, her response to his tweet was anything but kind. Nehwal said, Ya, I don’t know what he meant. I liked him as an actor, but it wasn’t fun. He can express himself in better words, but I guess it’s Twitter and you stay noticed with such words and comments. ” The NCW is taking cognizance of the case and is currently in the process of asking Maharashtra police to file an FIR against the actor. Her first tweet was also called by her and Saina’s colleagues. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada retweeted a tweet that called the actor’s tweet rude. Badminton champion Parupalli Kashyap also condemned Siddharth’s tweet. He remarked to the actor that it was “not cool” to express his opinion in such words.

It’s upsetting for us to express your opinion but to choose better words, man. Guess you thought it was cool to say it https://t.co/b5Alybnt6A -Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) 1641803751000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/sexist-comment-or-just-an-idiom-actor-siddharth-has-ticked-off-saina-nehwal-ncw-and-the-netizens-with-his-vulgar-tweet/articleshow/88810805.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos