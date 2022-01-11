Pinellas seaside communities ban e-bikes on sand





ST. PETE BEACH, Florida Some seaside communities in Pinellas County are cracking down on electric bikes and scooters. St. Pete Beach is the latest city to ban motorized bikes, scooters and skateboards on the beach and on sidewalks along Gulf Boulevard and several coastal communities may soon follow suit. David Kichler and his wife just bought e-bikes and they couldn’t wait to use them for a particular experience. We bought them so we could ride them on the beach, Kichler explained. But cities like North Redington Beach, Madeira Beach and St. Pete Beach are slowing down. There are so many people walking here and e-bikes go really fast, they don’t make noise so they run into people before they know it. I have complaints everywhere, explained North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen. Queen continued, We have so many pedestrians walking the beach here that don’t care, you’ve got kids walking by the water’s edge and the bikes go 20, 25 miles an hour. And if you’ve been riding a bike, you know it’s fast! In many communities, e-bikes, scooters, and skateboards were banned on the beach before 2020. Then, a change in Florida state law in 2020 allowed e-bikes to be ridden anywhere. Regular bikes were allowed. Several communities have called on heads of state to be able to establish their own local rules banning electric bikes and scooters from certain areas. Currently, the rules vary from resort town to resort town. However, several coastal communities in Tampa Bay have told ABC Action News that they are now considering a similar ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on the beach. WFTS Instead, electric cyclists are encouraged to use the bike paths that run along Gulf Boulevard. I will not do it. I will not do it. It’s too busy, Kichler said as he watched the busy street. E-bike rental stores like Tampa Bay EBikes rotate and encourage customers to explore areas outside of the sand. You don’t necessarily have to roll on the beach to enjoy the beach, Jayson Patry said. Instead, maps outside of the store where Patry works in Indian Shores direct tenants to local parks and the Pinellas Trail. It was just about making sure we were working with our community. If cities refuse to ride on the beach, we understand and respect that, Patry added. With 130 million e-bikes expected to be sold in the United States over the next 3 years, Kichler hopes local communities find ways to adapt. Well, go where we can do more cycling. That’s why we bought them, so if we can’t get them up here, we’ll go to other areas where we can, he said. Mayor Queen hopes everyone will play by the rules to make seaside communities safe for everyone. We weren’t trying to write posts, we were just trying to get people to play by the rules, he said.

