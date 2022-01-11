City plans to give Jacobs Entertainment alleyway to build condos

<br />

The abandonment of downtown lanes are on the agenda of the Reno city council meeting on Wednesday. Jacobs Entertainment wants two city-owned lanes for its development in the downtown west side.

Development plans are obscure or do not exist. But Colorado-based companies are gobbling up properties to create the so-called Neon Line District in the region continues.

Landholding companies Jacobs Entertainment own or have options to purchase the majority of the block bounded by Ralston Street and Arlington Avenue and West Second Street and the railroad right-of-way, city staff noted in order from day of meetings. The abandonment request facilitates the redevelopment of a downtown block. The applicant has applied for an interim map to establish 64 residential condominium units at the corner of Arlington Avenue and West Second Street.

It’s for an alley. The second lane is between Fifth and Fourth Streets on Ralston Street. The reason for the abandonment of the second lane was not specified.

The abandonments create private property and are subject to property tax. An approved abandonment would remove streets and alleys from the city’s funding and maintenance responsibilities, city staff noted.

Jacobs Entertainments’ lack of details on its development was noted in a public comment expressing its opposition to any of the field giveaways.

Without any certainty as to what Jacobs will eventually build on the plots adjoining the driveway (their rep couldn’t say for sure what will be built), I think it is premature to request this abandonment at this time, one commenter wrote. . For example, if a residential structure is being built, that is, where cars will access an indoor garage and, thus, how the lane abandonment will affect the flow of traffic.

A public meeting co-hosted by City and Jacobs is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022.

A private cleaning crew was hired by NDOT to remove a homeless camp near Interstate 80 on June 2, 2020. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

$ 100,000 proposed to clean up homeless camps with NDOT

The city is also asking the state up to $ 100,000 to clean up the homeless camps. A list of agenda items for outreach and maintenance collaboration to address what city staff say is increasing complaints about camps on state property.

Reno Direct has seen an escalation in citizen service requests related to NDOT properties, staff noted. In 2020, 38 service requests were received compared to 162 service requests in 2021, an increase of 326% year-over-year.

NDOT approached the city to address the encampments.

This agreement will allow the [city of Renos] A clean and safe team to lead efforts that quickly respond to public health and safety issues due to encampment activities, staff noted. NDOT will continue to use its contracted maintenance service provider, GreyMar Environmental Inc., and Nevada State Police will lead enforcement efforts as needed.

The time of municipal staff will be reimbursed each month for their work in coordinating with state resources for one year.

Reno City Council meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday