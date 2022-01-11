Will Smith wins Best Actor at Golden Globes for portraying Richard Williams in King Richard





It’s a golden day for Will smith! After years of being nominated for multiple awards, the veteran actor finally won his first Golden Globe on January 9. Smith won the award for Best Actor in the Dramatic Film category after capturing the essence of Venus and Serena’s father, Richard Williams. , in the film King Richard. BERLIN, GERMANY JANUARY 07: Will Smith attends the Berlin premiere of the movie Bad Boys For Life at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images for Sony Pictures) Smith has been nominated three times for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in the aforementioned category for his films Ali, Pursuit of Happyness and Concussion. His last two nominations came from the Musical Series / Comedy category for Best TV Actor. Smith at the time was recognized for one of his most popular roles in his television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It was nominated in 1993 and 1994. Now that he has his first Golden Globe in the bag, the next Smith Award is predicted to be in contention is an Oscar. Although he was nominated for it twice in 2001 for Ali and in 2006 for The Pursuit of Happyness, he has yet to earn the honor. In 2001, his film was beaten by Denzel from Washington Training day. It is expected that they will compete for the Best Actor category once again this year. As Smith focuses on securing his next award, the Golden Globes will aim to be televised again by next year. In 2021, NBC decided not to air the program after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confronted critical for its lack of diversity among its members. The HFPA is the organization that nominates and votes for Golden Globe winners. Last May, it was reported in a Los Angeles Times exhibit that of the group’s 87 members, none of them were black. There were also concerns that some members of the group were being persuaded by studios that allegedly gave them benefits. Celebrities such as Ava Duvernay and Kerry Washington applauded the companies for calling out the HFPA, and the two women argued for the need for change. In October, the HFPA announced that it has been welcoming 21 new journalists to its organization. The demographic breakdown is as follows. According to Variety, 48% identify as female, 29% identify as Black, 24% identify as Asian, 29% identify as Latinx, 19% identify as Middle East / North Africa. The story continues More stories from our partners: My parents are theirs: Willow Smith defends Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s over-sharing on the details of their intimate relationship Kumbaya | Antonio Browns, the first epic interview after leaving, a step towards recovery Fashion brand inspired by Trayvon Martin, Humanize My Hoodie has a social impact

