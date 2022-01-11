Milo Ventimiglia made his way to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia has been known as a favorite TV boyfriend since his stint on “Gilmore Girls” and a favorite TV husband since his work on “This Is Us”. In between there have been countless other memorable roles, most notably in “American Dreams” and “Heroes” and in the feature film “Rocky Balboa”. But even after all this, the actor-producer-director prefers to think of himself as a “blank slate”.

“We can style my hair in a particular way or put on makeup or put on costumes and pick up accents and inflections and attitudes – all of that can just transform who I am into a believable human being on camera,” he says. “I think it’s something that a lot of artists these days don’t have the luxury of because of the interest there is in the person behind the character, the amount of information people are still looking for. If I can present myself as a blank slate – me, Milo – then maybe that makes Jack more believable because people look at Jack, they don’t look at Milo.

The Jack Ventimiglia is referring to is Jack Pearson, the beloved late father of the Big Three in NBC’s emotional family drama “This Is Us”, which he has played for the past six years. It’s a role he’s wrapping up now, with the final season premiering on the broadcast network less than a week before he earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10, and her star will be cemented right next to the imprint of her “This Is Us” co-star Mandy Moore.)

Although Ventimiglia admits that the Walk of Fame star may look like an award for his entire career, one reason he likes to think of himself as a blank slate is that he can easily move on to the next job, whether it be either something he develops for himself through his company, Divide Pictures, or something that comes from other collaborators. “This Is Us” may be coming to an end, but Ventimiglia isn’t planning on stopping anytime soon.

“It’s more like, ‘OK boy, you’ve done some good in the last 26 years, what’s up for the next 26? “, He said.

“I know some people, when they get away from these iconic roles that they play, they really try to get away from them. I think I just look forward to what happens to me and take every man I’m going to play with as an individual and develop them and build them and create them like I did with Jack or I ss [Mariano on “Gilmore Girls”] or Pierre [Petrelli on “Heroes”] or one of the other roles that I played for 26 years on television, ”he continues.

As the final round of Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson unfolds onscreen, he will also be seen in season four of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime Video. It was for him the opportunity to reunite with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, with whom he worked on “Gilmore Girls”, as well as the chance to “play with my friend Rachel [Brosnahan] and demonstrate versatility.

In other ways, it’s an opportunity to curl his career by returning to the comedy genre.

Ventimiglia made its debut in the industry in the late 1990s, as a guest on sitcoms like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” and “Sabrina the Teenage. Witch “before reserving regular roles on” Rewind, “which was not picked up, and” Opposite Sex, “which ran for a summer season on Fox.” Opposite Sex “was the first time Ventimiglia was caught Variety‘s beware, with the June 2000 review saying, “Lead thesp. Ventimiglia’s expressive eyes speak volumes.

In addition to his television work, Ventimiglia also fondly remembers working with Adam Sandler on “That’s My Boy” and “Grown-Ups 2.” “When I was doing comedies with Sandler, I always tried to follow the actors. And I always said to Adam, “I’m one of you.” And he’s like, ‘Oh no, you’re not. You are a serious actor. You are a real actor. We’re just a bunch of idiots.

Ventimiglia never wanted to be cataloged, so when opportunities to “play in new sandboxes” presented themselves, he pounced on them. The production of “The PET Squad Files” for CW Seed allowed him to play one of the quirkiest characters he has ever played, as well as make fun of his past work.

His company, Divide, has also allowed him to grow as a producer on several independent projects and commercials. But as he matured as an actor, the majority of his most acclaimed work has been in the dramatic realm. Playing Jack Pearson in “This Is Us” alone earned him three Emmy nominations, one Critics Choice Award nomination, and two Screen Actors Guild Award overall trophies.

He also refers to Chris Pierce, the “young revolutionary Abbie Hoffman-style kid fighting the Vietnam War” he played in “American Dreams”, as a significant personal turning point in his career.

“I was evolving and growing slowly, even though I was still playing a teenager,” he says. “I was also able to really help him build it with Jonathan [Prince, creator] and writers.

Jonathan said something interesting to me, ‘You’re going to get some ideas about the character, and bring them to me because you’re going to find out more in the first five minutes of playing this guy than I would know in one. life of writing to him. It gave me a lot of ownership of the character and a lot of pride in what we were designing. If I hadn’t had this perspective, it might not have been so collaborative with [creator Dan] Fogelman on “This Is Us”.

Thanks to this compromise, Ventimiglia relished the chance to own “the physical voice of Jack” on “This Is Us”. Although he says he rarely polishes the dialogue, he has had the freedom to find “the kind of repetitive jazz pattern of his speech, the way he talks to his children, the emphasis he places on them. people he talks to, the way he behaves. ”

During his six years on “This Is Us”, Ventimiglia developed this voice to be a mixture of a prominent romantic man, a patriarch, a man with demons whom he sometimes still struggles to conquer and one of the strongest family men to grace the screen. This time in the series, he also helped sharpen his own voice as a director, having directed three episodes during the series, including one in the final season.

“I never raised my hand to ask to lead. I had, but I was like, ‘I don’t need to fit in. I don’t need to take a job away from another director who goes from series to series. ‘ I didn’t think it was fair. I was satisfied as an actor, ”says Ventimiglia.

But executive producer Ken Olin watched him from behind a monitor at the Video Village one day at the start of the show and asked Ventimiglia when he was going to direct an episode and it changed his perspective. This someone as accomplished as Olin saw added value in Ventimiglia’s visual style made him say, “If you want me to do it, I will.”

Working in such creative and collaborative environments is the reason why Ventimiglia enjoys walking the set as much as he does. This is also why, when he thinks of the legacy that “This Is Us” will leave him, it is the experience he had with the whole crew that immediately comes to mind.

“I study the call sheet like I study my lines because this experience is for us. The end result is for the public. The cut-out action character that belongs – Jack belongs – to the audience. But all the moments in between – and there are more moments in between than moments when the cameras are rolling – these are the ones I’m going to take with me, always.

“I have had a very lucky career.

I had a really good life where I met a lot of great artists and collaborated with a lot of incredibly talented people. And I want people to know – a younger generation of artists to know – that you can have that too. You can work in the arts, you can have a life in the arts, you can inspire the next generation of artists. Hope my name helps.