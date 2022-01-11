Actor Assault Case: Survivor Says She Is Not Alone In Fighting For Justice | Kerala News





Kottayam: In a hard-hitting social media post, the survivor of the 2017 actor attack case that rocked Kerala, vowed to continue her fight for justice. The South Indian actor, in an Instagram post on Monday, said she was “not alone in this fight for justice. The statement came at a crucial time as new allegations were made against Malayalam actor Dileep, who allegedly organized the attack. Read the full post here (sic): “It has not been an easy journey. The journey from victim to survivor. For 5 years now, my name and identity have been stifled under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Although it is not. not me who committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate myself, but at times like this i have had some stepping forward to keep my voice alive. Now, when I hear so many voices speaking for me, I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice. To see justice prevail, to punish the wrongdoers and to ensure that no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I will continue this journey. To all who are by my side – many thanks for your love. “ Slow pace of the probe The survivor wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Police Director General Anil Kanth last week expressing disappointment at the slow investigation into the incident which took place in February 2017. It is alleged that the first accused, ‘Pulsar’ Suni was paid by actor Dileep to kidnap and assault the actress. Latest developments Filmmaker Balachandrakumar recently claimed that Dileep was in possession of the incriminating video of the actor’s assault in a moving car and that he watched it with Dileep. Shortly thereafter, an audio clip purported to be a telephone conversation between Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, with a witness in the case and a fellow inmate. In the clip, Suni said he had met Balachandrakumar earlier. Actor Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and subsequently released on bail. Meanwhile, police will submit to Aluva Magistrates’ Court on Monday the FIR registered in the new case against Dileep in which he was accused of plotting to make a bid on the lives of the members of the police investigation team. Deputy Police Superintendent Baiju Paulose, who is in charge of the investigation into the actor attack case, is the plaintiff in the new case. Although the Thiruvananthapuram Criminal Branch Unit registered the case based on Balachandrakumar’s statement, the case was later forwarded to the Ernakulam Criminal Branch. Ernakulam Crime Branch SP Mohanachandran is investigating the case. Balachandrankumar, in his statement, said he witnessed a plot hatched by Dileep and others to kill Baiju Paulose by hitting him with a truck.

