Heidi Fleiss will create a bird sanctuary near the Laura Ingalls Wilder museum

Heidi Fleiss revealed on Monday that she plans to open a new cage-free parrot sanctuary in Mansfield, Missouri. It will be an attraction open to the public.

News that the former “Hollywood Madam” was leaving her home in southern Nevada for the Missouri Ozarks was first reported on January 6 by the Pahrump Valley Hours, and later picked up by media around the world.

Fleiss has long been in the headlines. According to the Associated Press, after being accused of running a high-class prostitution ring in Los Angeles, Fleiss’s pimping conviction in the ’90s was overturned by California courts, but she served 20 months in federal prison after a conviction in a tax evasion case in 1996.

Fleiss acknowledged that she might not be the “best face” for the type of bird sanctuary movement she wants to portray, with enough food, shelter, space and trees. for birds, but no cages.

“Trust me,” she told USA TODAY Network Monday morning. “I’m not that nice. I’m just not the best face at it, but no one else is.”

Fleiss said Monday she was fed up with Nevada after one of her macaws was recently shot down by a pellet gun. Macaws are a range of large parrot speciesnative to the tropics of the western hemisphere. They can live up to 65 years, according to Britannica; Fleiss said they can live to be 80 years old.

They have a long lifespan, but not indestructible, and the bird shot with the pellet gun faces a difficult operation. “Their bones are hollow, so a dumpling in his shin, his chest… it’s so bad, which they did to him,” Fleiss said. “I’m angry, I’m in pain.”

A bobcat recently killed some of its other birds, Fleiss said. Fleiss said she lost 15 of her birds in the past month.

“Animal control told me that, right, people here are weird,” Fleiss said. “They have all kinds of strange animals … One lady has anteaters and another has kangaroos. I don’t understand. They aren’t animals. I never had any animals. I gave them to them. their freedom. “

Her current group of 30 birds will be in place in Missouri by the end of February, Fleiss said. To transport the birds, Fleiss is considering purchasing a “Greyhound bus or as a travel bus, as I will not be boxing them”.

Fleiss said she had never been to the Ozarks. She was inspired to move to Central America after a recent trip to Tennessee, where she found the climate and tree cover to be ideal for her macaws. She will not hear from her birds locked in cages, and Fleiss has said she does not agree with sanctuaries using cages with their birds.

“This species survived because of the trees, and there aren’t enough trees where I am,” Fleiss said.

She added: “If you walk through a sanctuary or a rescue and see them in cages, sitting with their heads down and featherless, I mean, you feel scared,” Fleiss said. “They think they’re sanctuaries and rescues, but they’re not. (The birds) have clean cages and food. My jail cell was clean and I had food… put them in boxes. cages until their death is not the solution. “

Fleiss said she wanted her new nonprofit Macaw Rescue Inc. to operate on a property on Hicks Cave Road just around the corner from the nationally known Laura Ingalls Wilder House and Historical Museum of Mansfield. She said she was spending around $ 500,000 for Wright County on Hicks Cave Road, which is currently in receivership. An online real estate listing provided by Fleiss says the place is at least 22.7 acres and was once used as a guesthouse, with rental cabins and a 3 mile cave. Folklore goes that the outlaw of the 1800s, Jesse James, once used the cave as a hiding place.

Wilder Square, a three-minute drive from the Hicks Cave property, is a key tourist attraction for the city of 1,200, attracting 30,000 people in 2019, according to the attraction’s website. Located in the rolling countryside some 80 kilometers east of Springfield, Wilder’s Mansfield Farm was the author’s home from 1894 until his death in 1957. There Wilder wrote the bestselling books “The Little One house on the prairie “which were then popularized in the 70s. era television show starring Michael Landon.

Reverend Nicholas Inman, director of the Wilder Museum and chairman of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, could not immediately be reached for comment after three phone calls from the Springfield News-Leader on Monday. The Wilder Museum is closed for the winter until March 1 according to its website.

Fleiss said she knew her national profile would attract attention, but the self-proclaimed political conservative (“Matt Drudge is one of my best friends”) said he was keen to contribute to the Mansfield community in a way ” respectful “.

“I don’t know anything about the community,” Fleiss said. “I’m really excited to be here. I’m not trying to make a big splash. I just want to create a habitat for these birds. I don’t want to infringe on anyone’s rights, property or way of life. , something like that. I want to respect everyone’s privacy, their way of thinking, their way of life. But I want to change the way all captive macaws are forced to sit there until they die. “

Julie Thompson, a real estate broker based in the Mansfield area, said she manages numerous real estate transactions in states like Nevada and California. While Thompson said she couldn’t comment on the community’s reaction to the Fleiss Bird Sanctuary plans, she said her clients included people from the western United States or from states perceived to be “High tax”. Illinois is another example, Thompson said. These clients are eager to relocate to the rural areas of the Ozarks, Thompson said. The reason? “Deregulation.”

“You have more freedom,” said Thompson. “If you own your land, you own your land. Obviously there will be regulations, if you’re within the city limits. But we’re just deregulated here. And people like that.”

